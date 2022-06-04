Cheers: International recognition celebrated as Welsh Wine Week gets underway

Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has marked the start Welsh Wine Week today with the official opening of a new Tasting Lodge at Llanerch Vineyard in Hensol.

Now in its third year, Welsh Wine Week celebrates the wines produced at vineyards across Wales.

The annual event is organised by the Welsh Drinks Cluster, supported by the Welsh Government, and works with vineyards, retailers and wholesalers to promote the sector and its products.

Since the last annual event, Wales’ wines have become recognised internationally as Monmouthshire’s White Castle Vineyard beat the world’s best producers to win Gold at the Decanter World Wine Awards for its Pinot Noir Reserve 2018.

This was the first Welsh wine to win Gold at the prestigious awards and provided a boost for Welsh wine production on the international stage.

Llanerch has become the largest commercial vineyard in Wales and attracts visitors from around the world with its award-winning restaurant and bar, unique marquee and lodge wedding venues, and wine tasting and vineyard tours.

Tourism

Ryan Davies took over the vineyard in 2010, with the aim to replicate the successful wine tourism models he had seen whilst working in vineyards in New Zealand and Australia.

Ryan said: “It was great to welcome Lesley Griffiths to Llanerch, to show how we have diversified and grown into a tourism destination based around a vineyard over the last 10 years.

“Wales has some fantastic vineyards, producing a great range of wines that are helping to complement the tourism offer for visitors coming to Wales.

“With the number of vineyards increasing and additional vines being planted it’s a rewarding time to be working in an industry that is rapidly growing and proving itself on the world stage.”

Lesley Griffiths said: “The Welsh wine industry continues to thrive, and more and more people each year can enjoy the wonderful flavours of Wales by attending Welsh Wine Week events.

“Vineyards in Wales have shown their resilience during a difficult past two years, and we have seen fantastic innovation and skill which has been recognised with major awards.”

A number of event are taking place over the next seven day to celebrate Welsh Wine Week, including expert guided tours and tastings.

Full event listings can be found on the dedicated Welsh Wine Week website here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

