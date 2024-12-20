Chief Constable could look at A.I. cameras to detect drunk drivers

Richard Evans Local Democracy Reporter

Police will “look at the details” of a pioneering AI camera trial which aims to detect drink and drug drivers.

Devon and Cornwall Police are currently testing the use of the state-of-the-art technology which aims to detect drivers under the influence by monitoring their behaviour at the wheel.

Once caught on camera, police can stop and breathalyse drink driving suspects further along the road.

North Wales Police’s chief constable Amanda Blakeman confirmed she was unaware of the trial, but would look at the details.

She was responding to a question from Denbighshire councillor Pat Astbury, who was chairing the North Wales Police and Crime panel at a meeting at Conwy ’s Bodlondeb HQ this week.

Cllr Astbury questioned both the police and crime commissioner Andy Dunbobbin and the chief constable on the matter.

She asked if the technology was something North Wales Police would consider using on North Wales roads.

“Just something on road safety, I noticed the other day that England are trialling cameras for drink drivers. Have you heard about it? If it’s right, do you think there’s any chance we can get them over here?” said Cllr Astbury.

Mr Dunbobbin answered: “I haven’t heard of that as yet, chair, but I’m looking for the chief for a bit of support on that.”

The chief constable said: “We use quite a lot of cameras for a variety of reasons, obviously with the appropriate authorities in place, ANPR for instance.”

She added: “I can only imagine that’s what it is. I haven’t heard of the trial you are talking about there, chair.

“Happy to look at the detail of it and see what it involves and see if there is anything here for us in North Wales.”

Cllr Astbury said: “I thought, how on earth would that work? Unless it was (the camera assesses) the manner of driving.”

The Chief Constable said: “I haven’t seen the article personally, but I’m happy to have a look at it.”

