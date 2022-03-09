Chief Executive of Welsh language publication Golwg stepping down

The Chief Executive of the Welsh language publication Golwg has announced that she is stepping down.

Sian Powell has revealed the news that she will be leaving the company in order to focus on her young family.

She will be replaced in the post by Owain Schiavone on an interim basis, until a permanent appointment is made.

This follows the departure of Garmon Ceiro from the company in January, who has edited Golwg magazine, as well as the news website Golwg360.

In a post on social media, Sian Powell said: “The recent last period has brought about several challenges, but personally the biggest one for me is ensuring a balance between my job and my young family, therefore since having a third child I have decided to step down from my role in order to focus on family time.

“Being part of Golwg’s team has been an honour and I am glad to have played a role in part of the company’s history. In a challenging period I am proud of what we have achieved – from launching Golwg+ to Golwg360’s new website and all the developments with Bro360.

“Thank you to the amazing team for all your work – your dedication has made my job a lot easier. I’m confident that the company will be safe in the hands of Owain Schiavone before making a permanent appointment.”

