Child in ‘critical condition’ after car strikes pedestrians in Pemrokeshire

A young child who was airlifted for treatment after a car smashed into pedestrians outside a hospital remains in a “critical condition”, according to police.

The traffic incident happened outside Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, Wales at around 11.50am on Wednesday.

The driver of the car suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital, Dyfed-Powys Police said.

Two other people injured in the crash, who police had identified as a passenger of the car and another pedestrian, have since been discharged from hospital.

The parents of the infant are said to have been driven to the hospital in Cardiff where the victim was flown and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Pictures from the scene showed police activity was focused around the main entrance to the hospital.

A police cordon was also placed around a damaged white BMW.

Officers are said to have remained at the scene investigating the incident until 5.30pm.

A force spokesperson said: “We fully understand that incidents of this nature can be extremely unnerving and upsetting for members of the community and we would like to provide reassurance that our local neighbourhood teams will be assessing the community impact with relevant support being made available in the coming days and weeks.”

