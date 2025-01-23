Child-killer Axel Rudakubana to be sentenced for dance class murders

The man, who cannot be named because his child has been granted anonymity by the court, told the Sun: “Axel should rot in jail.

“He was only a few days off his 18th birthday when he committed these most horrendous offences.

“Why should he be spared a whole-life tariff when he hasn’t spared a thought for any of the victims’ families? Life should mean life.

“Even if he gets 40 years, it’s not enough. He could be out to enjoy the latter part of his life. The three little girls he murdered can’t do that. If that means the law needs changing, so be it.

“He’s an adult and should be tried like one. His crimes are so horrific, an exception should be made by the judge.”

Cardiff-born Rudakubana further pleaded guilty to possessing a knife on the date of the killings, which he bought on Amazon, production of a biological toxin, ricin, on or before July 29, and possession of information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing to commit an act of terrorism.

The terrorism offence relates to a PDF file entitled Military Studies In The Jihad Against The Tyrants, The Al Qaeda Training Manual, which he is said to have possessed between August 29 2021 and July 30 2024.

The ricin, a deadly poison, and the document were found during searches of the home in Old School Close which he shared with his parents, who are originally from Rwanda.

Documents about Nazi Germany, the Rwandan genocide and car bombs were found on Rudakubana’s devices during police searches of his home.

Sources said the material showed an “obsession with extreme violence” but there was no evidence he subscribed to any political or religious ideology or was “fighting for a cause”.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer addressed the nation on Tuesday to say Britain faces a new threat of terrorism from “extreme violence carried out by loners, misfits, young men in their bedrooms” following the Southport murders.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper announced an inquiry into the case following Rudakubana’s guilty pleas, including how he “came to be so dangerous” and why Prevent “failed to identify the terrible risk” he posed to others.

Despite a previous conviction for violence, at the age of 17 he was able to order a kitchen knife from Amazon which he used to fatally stab the girls, and Ms Cooper said the Government will “bring in stronger measures to tackle knife sales online in the Crime and Policing Bill this spring.”

Unrest erupted across the country in the wake of the Southport attack, with mosques and hotels used for asylum seekers among the locations targeted.

In the hours after the stabbing, information spread online which claimed the suspect was an asylum seeker who had arrived in the UK on a small boat.

The day after the attack, thousands turned out for a peaceful vigil in Southport, but later a separate protest outside a mosque in the town became violent, with missiles thrown at police and vans set on fire.

More than 1,000 arrests linked to disorder across the country have been made since the attack, and hundreds have been charged and jailed.

Rudakubana, of Banks, Lancashire, will be sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday.