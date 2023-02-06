Children in Wales encouraged to join national celebration of bilingual rhymes and songs

Children have been invited to take part in a week long national celebration of bilingual rhymes and stories in schools, libraries and homes across Wales.

Running from February 6 -10, Big Welsh Rhyme Time will demonstrate how rhyming and sharing stories bilingually can be accessible for all children and incorporated into everyday life.

530 early years settings in Wales have so far signed up to take part, meaning thousands of children across the country will be involved in a collective national moment of bilingual rhyming-related fun.

Bwci Bo character creators, Joanna Davies and Steven Goldstone along with poet and writer Sarah King and actress and poet Rhiannon Oliver are offering their support by creating a host of bespoke bilingual rhymes and resources designed to be enjoyed together with children.

Big Welsh Rhyme Time was developed with the support of the Welsh Government who said they are committed to “igniting a passion for reading” for Welsh children.

Playful

As well as creating fun moments for children, engaging with books, stories, rhyme and songs at an early age is essential in encouraging a playful approach to language and social skills development.

Rhymes help support the holistic development of babies and young children and providing opportunities and space for children to build their confidence to speak, sing and join in.

Families and early years settings can still take part in their own rhyming fun at home using the videos and downloadable resources and are encouraged to share their own rhyming experiences on social media.

Kate Cubbage, Director at BookTrust Cymru said: “Creating memorable moments to share stories, songs and rhymes can be crucial for supporting children’s early communication, language and reading skills but moreover it can be enormous fun!

“Thanks to the funding from Welsh Government and our network of partners, we’ll be listening out for all the rhyming, singing and wordplay that will be taking place right across Wales.

“There’s still time to get involved and show us how your children get on with their rhyming.”

Actress and poet Rhiannon Oliver has composed a new bilingual action rhyme for this year’s celebration of the Welsh language.

She said: “Rhyme is a fantastic way of exploring the playfulness and power of language. I am delighted to be helping children throughout Wales to support children’s language, development and their wider engagement with reading.’

