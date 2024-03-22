Children travel free on TfW trains

With Easter holidays just around the corner, many families across Wales will be taking advantage of a Transport for Wales policy that allows free travel for under 16s.

Children aged under 16 can travel for free on any of Transport for Wales’ (TfW) trains during off-peak times, when accompanied by a fare-paying adult.

Under 11s can travel for free on Transport for Wales services at any time.

“Less driving time”

Important things to note before you travel with kids

Free children’s train tickets are only available in Standard class.

Up to two children can travel for free, per paying adult. Adults must obtain a ticket for all children travelling. Free children’s travel tickets are only available from a ticket office or on-board from a conductor.

Under 5’s travel for free on all National Rail services.

Children aged 5-15 travel for free on Transport for Wales trains only.

Transport for Wales say: “Enjoy more family time, less driving time and travel together for less all year round.”

No stress

“We know how stressful it can be to travel as a family, and how expensive, too. That’s why we have some great offers when you’re travelling with kids.”

“Many of our stations act as gateways to renowned attractions, destinations, national trails and walking routes in Wales. Pack up your rucksack, pull on your hiking boots and jump aboard one of our trains to go straight from rail to trail.”

TfW has also put together a list of fun-filled activities for children to help keep them busy over the holidays which you can find here.

