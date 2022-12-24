Children’s charity plays Santa to struggling families across the south of Wales

A leading children’s charity has donated over 8,000 Christmas gifts to families across south Wales who are bearing the brunt of the cost-of-living crisis.

Presents including toys, books, warm clothing and blankets were distributed to local schools, community organisations and support groups in Cardiff, Newport, Caerphilly, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Neath Port Talbot, Carmarthen and Blaenau Gwent by Save the Children Cymru.

Donations have also been given to local authorities supporting families from Ukraine whose children will be spending their first Christmas away from loved ones and to organisations supporting other refugee families.

A recent survey for Save the Children revealed that eight out of ten parents on Universal Credit across the UK say the cost-of-living crisis has already negatively impacted their child practically in terms of food, clothing and keeping warm.

Nearly 75% said it has negatively impacted their child emotionally, with some showing anxiety and struggling to sleep as they see their parents wrestle with soaring prices.

The charity is also hearing from parents who are going without some basics themselves so that they can bring some Christmas joy to their children this year.

Corporate donors, including Hasbro, with support from CEVA Logistics and Amazon donated thousands of gifts along with organisations such as The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Wales, Valleys Kids, The Toybox Project, as well as individual supporters.

Overwhelming

Valley Kids Family Team Coordinator, Katheryn Edwards said: “This year the need for donations has been overwhelming. For lots of people the choice between keeping their light and heating on and feeding their family is a reality and something which is very relevant in the communities we work in.

”This year working in partnership with Save the Children and with the donations from individuals, from various companies and organisations, big and small, we have seen how a network working together can really make a difference – a huge thank you.”

Melanie Simmonds, Head of Save the Children Cymru added: “The kindness and compassion of our donors and supporters in wanting to help children within their communities has been so heart-warming.

“Children shouldn’t have to bear the burden of the cost-of-living crisis. We are so grateful to everyone who has been involved this year in helping to bring smiles to faces on Christmas Day by providing donations, co-ordinating and delivering them. We’ve been hearing daily from parents and our partners how difficult this winter has been for them and we know the cost-of-living crisis will continue to bite well into next year.

“We all need to work together to address these challenges. Over the coming years, through our work, we will try to reduce the number of children growing up in poverty in Wales by working with others, drawing on the latest evidence, and most importantly listening to the voices of children and families and our partners working within communities.”

