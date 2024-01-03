Children’s home planned for site of outdoor activity centre

An outdoor activity centre could be partially converted into a residential home for under-16s.

Ynys Hywel Countryside Centre, in Cwmfelinfach, has for years provided young people with a range of activities and outdoor pursuits in the surrounding woodlands.

Now, applicant Marc Perrett of Positif Care Ltd is applying for planning permission to partially change the site into a proposed “residential care home” for five children aged under 16, with additional accommodation for staff carers.

Safe base

A design statement submitted by agent AJ Planning and Development on behalf of Mr Perrett said the application, if approved, would provide “a much-needed children’s residential care home in a village location served by a range of everyday services, which will provide a safe base for young people to grow… and to become emotionally resilient young adults”.

Ynys Hywel would also retain its current use as an outdoor activity centre run by the applicant’s sister company, Positif Adventures.

On-site activities will include archery, bushcraft and mountain biking, and the site will also house a booking office, dining space, education room and meeting room.

According to plans submitted to Caerphilly County Borough Council, no new buildings would be constructed as part of the proposed change of use at Ynys Hywel.

The application can be viewed on the Caerphilly County Borough Council website under reference 23/0845/COU.

