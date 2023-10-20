Children’s service and new cancer treatment method amongst projects nominated for Welsh healthcare awards

A children’s service and a new method designed to treat cancer faster are amongst projects nominated for The Advancing Healthcare Awards Cymru (AHAs).

This awards programme, that is sponsored by the Welsh Government, recognises and celebrates the important and innovative work of healthcare scientists and allied health professionals across Wales.

The winners of the awards will be announced at a lunch ceremony organised by Chamberlain Dunn on Friday 20 October at Glamorgan County Cricket Club, Cardiff.

Finalists

The finalists for the Welsh Government award for ‘New Ways of Working’ are:

The Advanced Clinical Practitioner Dietitian Led service for Gastroenterology, at Betsi Cadwaladr UHB

The QuicDNA Project at the All Wales Medical Genomics Service (AWMGS)

Alison Jones, Clinical Lead Medicines Management Dietitian and Hywel Dda Medicines, the Management Team from Hywel Dda UHB, and Minor Injuries Radiographer-Led Discharge Service, at Cardiff and Vale UHB.

The finalists for the Welsh Government award for ‘Improving Access to Health and Care’ are:

The Children’s Centre Psychology: Early Intervention Support for Children with Additional Needs and their families, at Aneurin Bevan UHB

Come and Cook With Your Child project by the Dietetics Department at Betsi Cadwaladr UHB

Merthyr PIPYN (Pwysau Iach Plant Yng Nghymru / Healthy Children Healthy Weight in Wales) at Cwm Taf Morgannwg UHB

An early intervention support service designed to place the experiences and needs of families of children with additional needs has also been nominated for improving families’ access to evidence-based, psychologically informed support.

Rebekah Sutherland, from the ‘Children’s Centre Psychology: Early Intervention Support for Children with Additional Needs and their families’ team, and Clinical Psychologist at Aneurin Bevan UHB said:

“We are thrilled to be a finalist in the AHAs Cymru in the Improving Access to Health and Care category. We are immensely proud of the journey we have been on to develop an early intervention service for children with additional needs that responds to what families say they need from the beginning.

“We have worked hard to ensure that that every family has access to timely psychologically informed information and support which addresses the wellbeing needs of the whole family and empowers them to create their own solutions.”

Cancer treatment

The QuicDNA project has also been nominated for its innovation in helping to diagnose and treat cancer faster through a new liquid biopsy technique. It involves a simple blood test, thus, improves access to better and more targeted cancer treatments.

Sian Morgan, Consultant Clinical Scientist and Laboratory Director for All Wales Medical Genomics Service (AWMGS) said:

“I am overwhelmed with gratitude that the QuicDNA Project is one of the finalists for the ‘New Ways of Working’ award at this year’s AHA Cymru Awards. I am so honoured to have QuicDNA recognised in this way.

“The QuicDNA project is a truly collaborative project between the NHS, third sector, pharmaceutical and industry. We are grateful that the project which we are so passionate about also resonates with others.

Ms Morgan added: “We hope that this recognition by the AHAs Cymru can serve as an inspiration to others within healthcare, and we’re proud that the project will allow cancer patients with lung cancer to access treatments faster in the future.”

Health Minister

The Minister for Health and Social Services, Eluned Morgan said: “I am really pleased and proud to see the hard work and dedication of allied health professionals and healthcare scientists, in delivering a Healthier Wales, being celebrated, and recognised at the Welsh AHAs.

“Despite the huge pressures they face every day, the commitment of colleagues across NHS Wales in thinking innovatively, to deliver the highest quality of care to the people of Wales, is exceptional.

“The breadth of the new and innovative practices on display from our finalists just shows the vital contributions of these professions, in keeping people well.”

Wales’ Chief Allied Health Professions Adviser, Ruth Crowder, said: “I am delighted to see the submissions to this wide range of awards, demonstrating the innovation and hard work that allied health professionals and healthcare scientists are putting into improving services and outcomes for the people of Wales.

“Every entrant and shortlisted finalist should be proud of the expertise they have demonstrated.”

Rob Orford, Wales’ Chief Scientific Adviser for Health said: “The AHAs Cymru not only celebrates the vital work of healthcare scientists, allied health professionals and those who support them, but also provides an opportunity to share innovations, highlighting new ways of working and best practice.

“It has been so inspiring to learn more about the excellent work taking place individually and collaboratively across the Welsh health and social care system.”

The winners of the AHA Cymru awards will be announced on 20 October 2023.

