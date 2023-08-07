Choirs and bands take centre stage at National Eisteddfod

Choirs and bands have taken part in two long and gruelling competitions on the main National Eisteddfod stage.

Eleven choirs had entered the Cor Adloniant (Entertainment Choir) competition. The choirs from all over Wales included singers who ranged in age from six years old to pensionable age.

And four of Wales top brass bands battled it out to the country’s premier band.

Winner

Eisteddfod officials had split the choral competition into two parts with five choirs presenting their 12-minute long programmes in the morning session with the remainder taking part in the afternoon.

The Pafiliwn Mawr (main pavilion) was comfortably full for most of the competition with an appreciative audience loudly applauding each choir.

Choirs were so evenly matched the three adjudicators, David Leggett, Nia Llewelyn Jones and Islwyn Evans, asked for more time to consider their decision and it was after 7pm when Cardiff-based choir CF1 was declared the winner.

The choir with the youngest members, Cor Ieuenctid Mon, Anglesey were in second place with Cor Llanddarog, near Carmarthen in third.

Cor Ieuenctid Mon, who meet weekly in Llangefni, sang three songs and accompanied the first with Makaton sign language to the delight of the audience.

Prize

The winning choir took home the Cymro Cup and a cash prize of £750.

An audience member said: “This was not so much a competition but a wonderful concert. We’ve been spoilt today.”

The brass bands took to the stage after the choirs.

“The four – Lewis Merthyr; Northop Hall; Deiniolen and Beaumaris presented 20 minute programmes in front of adjudicator Gary Davies.

He decided that the Deiniolen Silver Band deserved first place and the Flintshire Cup.

The prize was collected by Meirion Jones, a stalwart of the Deiniolen band who will celebrate his 90th birthday later this year.

Northop were placed second with Beaumaris third.

