Chris Coleman returns for Wales vs England charity match

Chris Coleman & Sol Campbell will manage football legends and celebrities in a Wales v England charity match to support two childhood cancer charities set up in memory of two young boys from Wales and England.

The match is being brought to Swansea by Joseph’s Smile (Wales) and the Bradley Lowery Foundation (England) and is scheduled to take place on May 11 2024, at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Funds raised will ensure that children supported by each charity are one step closer to accessing the care and treatment they require.

Joseph’s Smile and The Bradley Lowery Foundation were founded by two families who have been touched by childhood cancer.

Katy Yeandle and Gemma Lowery have united to illuminate the legacies of their sons Joseph and Bradley who courageously battled neuroblastoma.

Inspirational

During their lives, both young boys tirelessly raised funds to access the bivalent cancer vaccine in New York, but despite their efforts, neither Joseph nor Bradley made it to New York, losing their battles with the disease in December 2021 and July 2017 respectively.

Drawing from the Yeandle and Lowery families’ experiences and devastating loss of their boys, the charities support families facing similar challenges, assisting them for treatment not available on the NHS, and alleviating their burdens.

Taking inspiration from the 2016 Euros, spectators can expect an unforgettable experience.

Dafydd Iwan and Rhys Meirion will provide the pre match entertainment, with even more artists to be announced over the coming weeks.

Renowned football legends Chris Coleman and Sol Campbell will manage the Wales and England teams.

Players include ex professional footballers, sporting personalities and celebrities including Ashley Williams, Joe Cole, Dave Edwards, Joe Ledley, Leon Britton, Owain Tudur Jones, Nathan Dyer, Sir Mo Farah, Shane Williams, Adebayo Akinfenwa, Leon Best, Mike Tindall, Gareth Thomas, Rhys Webb, James Hook, Liam Reardon, Shaun MacDonald, Owain Fon Williams, Jeremy Lynch, Calum Best, Chris Hughes, Jordan Davies, Tom Barber and Callum Scott Howells, with more to be announced soon.

All celebrity players are donating their time for free and therefore subject to work commitments.

Katy said “We are thrilled to announce this charity football match, bringing together sports personalities, celebrities and our communities in support of childhood cancer awareness and highlighting the volume of children with life threatening and life limiting conditions fundraising for treatment.

“This event serves as a powerful platform to shed light on the struggles faced by the children and families we support every single day because no family should have to stand on streets with collection buckets, begging strangers to help them save or improve their child’s quality of life.

“We are immensely grateful to collaborate with our friends at the Bradley Lowery Foundation for this event and we would like to say a huge thank you to every single person supporting us to bring this event together, with special thanks to Chris, Sol, the players and all the spectators set to attend and support, and also the sponsors, without whom this game would not be possible.

“They are Westacres, SMS Technology, Trade Centre Wales, Trade Centre UK, Anonymous Marketing, Conquer Teamwear and The Georgian Hotel, Swansea.”

Gemma Lowery CEO of The Bradley Lowery Foundation and Bradley’s Mum added: “When we first set up the charity back in 2017, one of our main aims was to work with as many different charities with similar to objectives to BLF, so to be able to work with Joseph’s Smile to bring this huge game, it’s amazing.

“Childhood cancer is like an elephant in the room, people don’t want to talk about it, it makes people uncomfortable and uneasy.

“By working together with other likeminded charities, we can help remove that stigma, which helps raise vital awareness. It’s going to be an amazing day for all involved.”

Legacies

With growing excitement, Joseph and Bradley’s families eagerly await the profound impact this event will bring to the lives of the children supported by both boys’ legacy charities.

The celebrity charity football match between Wales and England holds the promise of uniting communities, igniting hope, and mobilising collective efforts in support of children faced with fundraising for medical treatment and against childhood cancer.

The Welsh Red Wall and the English Lions are poised to stand together as a formidable force. One Battle, One Goal, No Colours.

Find out more and purchase tickets here – Home – eTickets (eticketing.co.uk)

