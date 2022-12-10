Christmas appeal launched to support local food projects

Senedd and Westminster representatives of the Arfon area have launched a Christmas appeal to raise funds for 8 food projects within their constituency.

Siân Gwenllian MS and Hywel Williams MP have launched the appeal in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis which is expected to lead to an increased usage of foodbanks and other food sharing projects.

Funds raised from this year’s Plaid Cymru Arfon Christmas Appeal will be donated to the Arfon Foodbank, Caernarfon, Coed Mawr Foodbank, Bwyd I Bawb Bangor Fareshare, Yr Orsaf’s Food Scheme, Penygroes, Porthi Dre, Caernarfon, Pantri Pesda, Bethesda, Cwm-y-glo and Llanrug Food Scheme and Bangor Cathedral Foodbank.

Ms Gwenllian, who represents the Arfon constituency in Senedd Cymru claims that such food projects are “more essential than ever.”

She said: “The very existence of these projects mirrors the dire situation we find ourselves in.

“They provide a safety net for people who are struggling to make ends meet, and this winter they are more essential than ever.

“Unprecedented is a word that has been used ad nauseam in the past few years, but we truly do live in times of unparalleled financial hardship for families across Arfon and the country as a whole.

“We understand that there is real concern about the winter ahead, and the effects of the cost-of-living crisis.

“Therefore, this year Plaid Cymru Arfon has decided to donate money raised from our financial appeal to food schemes within the constituency.

“This winter these projects will serve as a lifeline for many, and they need our full support.”

A grim winter

Hywel Williams serves the same constituency in Westminster. He said: “The cost-of-living crisis, fuelled by soaring inflation, rising interest rates and an uncontrollable hike in energy bills is already being felt across communities in Arfon.

“There are families struggling to put food on the table, and businesses facing financial ruin. A very grim winter lies ahead.

“Plaid Cymru has repeatedly called on the UK government to take decisive action to protect our most vulnerable households.

“But in the absence of meaningful government action, we are fortunate to have compassionate people within our communities that work hard to protect the people most at risk in society.

“These food initiatives, many of whom have been established in the past few years ought to make the UK government hang their heads in shame.

“The work they do is vital, and it’s a pleasure to support them.”

To donate to the appeal, follow this link.

