Christmas Eve weather warning issued for Wales

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for heavy rain across parts of Wales on Christmas Eve.

The yellow weather warning covering parts of mid and north Wales and will come into force at 10pm on Saturday (December 23) and remain in place until 6pm on Christmas Eve.

Disruption

Forecasters have predicted persistent and at times heavy rain which could bring some disruption.

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible along with some interruption to power supplies and other services.

Bus and train services will probably be affected with journey times taking longer with spray and flooding on roads.

The yellow weather warning stretches from Llandovery and Builth Wells all the way north up to Llanberis and Blaenau Ffestiniog.

