Christmas gifts for young people and women facing homelessness

Welsh homelessness charity Llamau has said with the generosity of its supporters it is ensuring that the young people, women and children it supports will all receive Christmas gifts.

The charity says that for some this may be the only Christmas gift they receive.

Over 10,000 young people, women and children were supported by Llamau in 2021-22, and the festive season can be a reminder of everything they have lost or are missing out on.

Llamau offers vital support to help those facing homelessness to gain the necessary skills to live independent, purposeful lives in their communities.

Support provided by the charity includes safe accommodation, access to education and employment opportunities, and one-to-one counselling.

Founded over 30 years ago to provide homeless teenagers with a safe place to stay, the charity has since supported over 67,000 people who are either facing homelessness or who are already homeless.

Over 90% of youngsters supported by Llamau’s Step into Education & Wellbeing programme consistently report improvement in their confidence and wellbeing.

Uncertainty

Frances Beecher, Llamau CEO, said: “For those who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness, the holiday season can be extremely difficult.

“At Llamau we are privileged to support young people and women experiencing or at risk of homelessness and we believe that no-one, least of all those facing difficult times, should face a Christmas without gifts.”

Sabrina Sallis, Director of Fundraising and Communications at Llamau said: “Christmas can be a very difficult time for the young people and women supported by Llamau.

“They face a holiday filled with uncertainty, without the special things many of us take for granted, such as a Christmas dinner, quality time with loved ones or presents under the Christmas tree.

“Our aim at Llamau is to ensure that everyone receives at least one gift this Christmas. Thanks to the generosity of our supporters, we can buy each person we support a personal gift, something they’ve asked for, helping to make their Christmas a little bit better this year and giving them hope for the future.”

