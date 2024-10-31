Christmas Toybox Appeal opens for families in need

A local authority has reopened its annual Christmas Toybox Appeal that provided over 9000 gifts for more than 1500 children last year.

The Christmas Toybox Appeal is an initiative that aims to help families who are struggling to buy toys or gifts for their children.

Appeal

Founded in 2011, Carmarthenshire County Council’s Christmas Toy Box Appeal is a local initiative which provides Christmas gifts for families in need.

With many unable to afford gifts or toys for their children without having to rely on predatory loan sharks out of desperation, the Christmas Toy Box Appeal aims to ensure that local children in these positions still get to experience the joys of Christmas.

Things like games, arts and crafts items and toiletry gift sets are all accepted, though the appeal has noted that they can’t accept used or second-hand donations unfortunately, only new and unused items.

The task of identifying families and children who are in greatest need of support from the Toybox Appeal is done by schools, family centres, social workers and youth workers, with council staff then distributing the gifts in the run-up to Christmas.

Struggling

Carmarthenshire County Council’s Deputy Leader, Cllr Linda Evans said: “The pressure of buying a present for your children to open on Christmas Day is a very real one for many families in Carmarthenshire who are struggling financially in the midst of the cost-of-living crisis.

“If are you able to support our Toybox Appeal this year, by donating money for us to buy presents or buying an extra gift for our Appeal, then please do so. Whilst Christmas is a very special time of the year, it can also bring additional financial pressures on many families.”

Financial donations can be made online, though If you have a cash or cheque donation you can instead call 01267 246504.

For more information on the appeal and to see all available collection points, check here.

