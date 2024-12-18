Christmas travellers via Holyhead make ‘costly’ new arrangements

Foley added: “I called Stena Line multiple times over the last few days to see if there was any way that I could get an earlier ferry on one of the other routes from either Fishguard or Liverpool.

“They wouldn’t let me because it wasn’t confirmed for Saturday that the sailings weren’t going.”

“Myself and my partner are both nurses and we were lucky to get this Christmas off,” she said.

“We are planning on borrowing my partner’s cousin’s car and driving to Liverpool. She’s added her name to his insurance.

“She’s going to cross to Dublin to drop me and the dog off, then go from Dublin to Liverpool again and she’s got to travel back to London again as she has to finish her shifts before Christmas. She will then fly to Ireland on Christmas Eve.”

She added: “I’ve worked so many Christmases so when you actually have the opportunity to have a Christmas off, you don’t know how many years it’s going to come before you have another one off, you have to spend it with your family.

“It’s very costly but it will be worth it.”