City-wide Good Food Cardiff Autumn Festival returns

The fifth Good Food Cardiff Autumn Festival returns from 5 – 31 September; offering community groups, schools, gardens and businesses a wide range of events centred around cooking, sharing and growing good food.

Food Cardiff is a city-wide ‘food partnership’ of individuals and organisations; it acts as a hub for connecting the people and projects working to promote healthy, environmentally sustainable and ethical food across the city.

The Good Food Autumn Festival launches at Amgueddfa Cymru Food Festival at St Fagans National Museum of History on the weekend of 7 – 8 September.

Packed schedule

Food Cardiff has already provided grants to 32 schools and community groups to run events as part of the Autumn Festival programme during the four weeks.

The festival will have a dedicated Good Food Cardiff Zone with a programme of workshops and demonstrations throughout both days which include a Salad Talk and Taste session with Cardiff Salad Garden; a Plantain Cooking Demonstration with Tremorfa Pantry; a Sourdough Bread Demonstration with Pettigrew Bakeries; and a Pickle for the Planet workshop with Green Squirrel.

Other Good Food Cardiff Autumn Festival over the month of events include:

A ‘super soups’ workshop at Pedal Power café; learn the secrets of how to make Taz’s tasty soups. Learn all the tips and techniques to recreate some of your favourite soups at home.

An Apple Day celebration with Orchard Cardiff; a family-friendly celebration with juicing, apple cider vinegar making, an apple quiz and an orchard tour.

A Splott stew pack giveaway at STAR leisure centre; take away a healthy meal kit and recipe card to cook up a healthy and delicious seasonal dish.

A beer making demo at The Railway Gardens; learn how to turn locally grown hops into a batch of (hopefully!) tasty beer and see the beer making process in progress.

A community open day at Grangetown Kitchen Garden; celebrate the incredible work of the dedicated volunteers with guided tours of the garden and allotment, live music to enjoy throughout the day and delicious, subsidised meals at the on-site café.

A meet the growers’ event at Coed Organic; Learn about all things market gardening and Coed Organic’s soil association certified stockfree organic growing methods and techniques used to produce delicious and nutritious veggies just 20 minutes from the centre of Cardiff!

All of the events also support Food Cardiff’s Good Food Strategy for the city which sets out five food goals – a healthy Cardiff; an environmentally sustainable Cardiff; a thriving local economy; a fair and connected food system; and an empowering food movement.

Mission

Pearl Costello is the festival organiser and Food Cardiff coordinator. She said: “Our annual Autumn festival is an opportunity for communities, schools and local businesses to come together over good food.

“Whilst previous festivals have targeted issues such as food insecurity, loneliness and social isolation in the wake of the pandemic, this year’s festival is a real celebration of the thriving good food movement in the city and, more importantly, a chance for anyone to learn more about what they eat and build new skills in cooking and growing food.”

This is the fifth Good Food Cardiff Autumn Festival organised by Food Cardiff to support and promote the city-wide mission to make Cardiff one of the UK’s most Sustainable Food Places.

The full Good Food Cardiff Autumn Festival programme is now live on the Food Cardiff website.

