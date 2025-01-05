City’s rubbish problem a ‘disgusting start’ to New Year
Dale Spridgeon – Local democracy reporter
Overflowing bins and discarded rubbish on the streets of a north Wales town are attracting rats and seagulls, an angry resident has claimed.
Overfilled bins and litter has been pictured in the Upper Bangor area following the recent festive period.
A sodden quilt, discarded food and beer cans were among items spotted on the streets recently.
‘Challenging’
Cyngor Gwynedd said the nature of the properties in the area meant it could be “challenging” to keep the streets clean and tidy.
The resident who captured images of the litter said it was a “disgusting start” to the new year.
They said: “It is a disgusting start to 2025 and a continuing health hazard.
“A soiled and sodden quilt discarded and left for days in a residential street in Upper Bangor, overflowing bins attracting seagulls and rats – it’s unacceptable.
“Our elderly mother and her mother before her has been a council tax paying resident for over 40 years.
“She has complained a multitude of times over the years to the council, university, mayor, environmental health…to no avail.”
Waste
A Cyngor Gwynedd spokesperson said: “Keeping Upper Bangor clean and tidy can be challenging due to the nature of the residential properties in the area.
“Consequently, the council collaborates closely with Bangor University and other partners to advise and guide the community regarding recycling household waste, bin collection times etc.
“In relation to the recent report of waste on the local streets, the green residual bins in the area were collected on Christmas Eve and the recycling is collected weekly as scheduled.
“The streets have recently been litter picked to ensure that the area is free of discarded refuse.”
Cyngor Gwynedd also states on its website that anyone who has a bin not collected can contact the council online or via 01766 771000.
