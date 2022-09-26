Claim an extra £200 energy help in Wales, says Citizens Advice Cymru

From today, eligible households in Wales can claim a one-off £200 cash payment from their local authority.

The money is to provide support towards paying fuel bills. This is in addition to the winter fuel payment offered by the UK Government.

The Wales Fuel Support Scheme payment from the Welsh Government – administered through local authorities – will be available to all eligible energy customers regardless of how they pay for fuel. This includes payments made on a pre-payment meter, by direct debit, paid quarterly or for those who use off-grid fuel.

Luke Young, Assistant Director of Citizens Advice Cymru said: “If you’re on a qualifying benefit you will be entitled to £200 extra help this winter – but you need to apply for it.

“With energy prices fixed at record levels, and other pressures on the cost of living, more money needs to be targeted at low income households. The Wales Fuel Support Scheme is in addition to UK Government schemes and so I would recommend getting in touch with your local council soon.

“More households than ever across Wales are able to apply for this vital funding to help heat their homes. It’s essential that we let people know they need to apply.”

Scheme support

The scheme will be open to households where an applicant, or their partner is in receipt of one of the qualifying benefits at any time between 1 September 2022 and 31 January 2023:

Income Support

Income Based Job Seekers Allowance

Employment and Support Allowance

Universal Credit

Working Tax Credits

Child Tax Credits

Pension Credit

Personal Independence Payment (PIP)

Disability Living Allowance (DLA)

Attendance Allowance

Carers Allowance

Contributory Benefits

Council Tax Reduction Scheme (CTRS)

Armed Forces Independence Payment

Constant Attendance Allowance

War Pension Mobility Supplement

Receipt of Carers Allowance includes those people who are being paid Carers Allowance and people who have claimed Carers Allowance but due to the overlapping benefit rules do not receive it as a cash benefit, for example they have an underlying entitlement to Carers Allowance.

Applicants must also be responsible for paying the energy bills for the property.

Applications may be made to local authorities via their website when the scheme opens today, September 26.

