Classic car storage and restoration facility could be refused

Richard Evans – Local democracy reporter

A classic car business wants retrospective permission for a restoration and storage facility in a north Wales town.

Applicant M Williams has applied to Conwy County Council’s planning department, seeking permission to store and work on classic cars.

The business has been operating at the site since 2016 “without complaint”.

Debate

The application is being debated by Conwy’s planning committee at Bodlondeb on Wednesday (8 January).

Mr Williams has asked the council for retrospective permission for a change of use of the land at the building for the restoration of classic cars at Jacksonville, Towyn Way West.

He has also asked for permission for a side extension, including storage containers, and for an area for vehicle storage.

Gravel

The site is described as an ‘L’ shaped piece of land in the open countryside encircled by the boundary of Towyn to the north, east, and west.

The site is flat and laid with gravel and occupied by a long former agricultural building.

Towyn and Kinmel Bay Town Council have no objection and are fully supportive of the application, describing it as a well-run site.

The council, though, received two objection letters, citing the loss of agricultural land whilst raising other concerns, including drainage issues.

Planning officers have also recommended permission is refused on the basis that the land falls within open countryside and is not appropriate for the location.

The planning statement states that the business’ hours of operation are Monday to Friday 8am to 6pm, with occasional work on Saturday morning.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

