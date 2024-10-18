Clear majority says all pensioners in Wales should get Winter Fuel Allowance, new poll shows

Martin Shipton

A clear majority of people in Wales believe all pensioners should receive the Winter Fuel Allowance, according to an exclusive poll commissioned by Nation.Cymru from Beaufort Research.

The UK Labour government’s decision to restrict the payment to pensioners claiming Pension Credit and similar benefits has met with considerable opposition across the UK and has been cited as a reason for the sharp decline in popularity for Keir Starmer and Labour since their landslide victory at the general election in July.

Sir Keir and Chancellor Rachel Reeves have argued that the payment is unaffordable because of a £22bn “black hole” in the public finances left behind by the previous Tory government, but opponents of the move say that many poor pensioners will be hurt by the decision, and that some will die because they won’t be able to afford to heat their homes over the winter.

Overall. 58% of Welsh people aged 16 and above thought the payment, of up to £300, should be paid to all pensioners, while 36% say it shouldn’t, with the rest saying they don’t know. Of the 58%, 36% strongly agreed it should be paid to all pensioners, while a further 22% simply agreed it should be paid to all pensioners.

Opposing the payment

Of those opposing the payment to all pensioners, 15% strongly disagreed with the idea with a further 21% simply disagreeing.

Perhaps unexpectedly, the age group most in favour of making the payment to all pensioners was those aged between 16-24 at 70%, followed by those aged over 65 (69%); those aged 35-44 (63%); those aged 25-34 (61%); and those aged 45-54 (51%). The only age group where people were opposed to making the payment to all pensioners was those aged 55-64 (42%) where 50% were against paying it to all.

The Valleys

In terms of geographical regions, making the payment to all pensioners was most popular in The Valleys (64%). Support in other regions varied from 63% in Cardiff and South East Wales; to 56% in North Wales and Mid/West Wales and 50% in West South Wales.

Some 58% of both men and women favoured the payment going to all pensioners.

The less prosperous social classes (C2DE – 60%) were marginally more in favour of the payment going to all pensioners than those in the more prosperous ABC1 classes (56%).

Welsh speakers were more likely (65%) to back the payment going to all pensioners than non-Welsh speakers (56%).

Austerity

Plaid Cymru Work and Pensions spokesperson Ann Davies, the MP for Caerfyrddin, said: “These findings are not surprising at all. After 14 painful years, people rejected Tory austerity, so it’s no surprise that they’re not particularly fond of it when it’s repackaged with a red ribbon.

“When I asked the Prime Minister about this on Wednesday, his response was utterly devoid of compassion. This poll should make him reconsider his bullish approach.

“Plaid Cymru will continue standing up for pensioners who have been unnecessarily punished by this Labour UK government.”

During Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons, Ms Davies asked: “My constituent Janette Crawford suffers from ME and chronic pain. The cold, damp conditions of a Welsh winter are going to mean a lot more muscle soreness and fatigue for her. She has lost her winter fuel payments due to having a very small savings pot. With 86% of pensioners in poverty, or just above that line, to miss out in Wales, will the Prime Minister establish a social energy tariff to help people like Janette?”

Sir Keir responded: “On this issue of winter fuel payments, we have inherited a £22bn black hole. Conservative Members should be apologising, not groaning, for leaving the country in such a state. We are committed to the triple lock. The point about pensions is really important, and the triple lock means that the pension will increase again by £460 next year. That means pensioners under Labour will be better off, because we are going to stabilise the economy after that lot lost control of it.”

‘Utter disgrace’

Shadow Welsh Secretary Lord Davies of Gower said: “Labour’s decision to confiscate the winter fuel allowance from millions of pensioners is an utter disgrace.

“Pensioners are now being forced to choose between eating and heating. “Pensioners deserve better than Labour.” ‎

Welsh Labour and the Welsh Liberal Democrats were invited to comment, but did not do so.

Fieldwork for the survey took place between September 16 and October 6. A total of 1,000 interviews took place, with the results being representative of the 16+ population of Wales as a whole.

