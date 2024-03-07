Closed list vote had ‘all the hallmarks of a backroom deal’ – Jane Dodds

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have described the vote to keep the new closed lists system for Senedd elections as having “all the hallmarks of a backroom deal”.

Critics of the new voting system say that it takes power away from the voter and places it in the hands of political party bosses as voters will have no way to vote for their preferred candidate but will only be able to express a party preference.

Opposition MSs proposed moving to a flexible-list system, which would enable voters to express preferences for candidates within those lists if they would prefer to do so.

But the Conservative proposal, backed by the Liberal Democrats, was defeated 40-16 during a heated debate on amendments to the Senedd Cymru (Members and Elections) bill on Tuesday.

Stitch up

Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats Jane Dodds MS said: “This proposal to switch towards a Closed-list system has all the hallmarks of a backroom deal, a stitch up decided behind closed doors.

“We have heard time after time that Closed-list systems put power in the hands of the party, and not the people.

So why do Welsh Labour and their Plaid Cymru counterparts insist on pushing through a voting system that has been torn down by numerous experts?

“The irony hasn’t been lost on me that the so-called “progressive parties” have decided to back a conservative system that holds us backwards instead of pushing us forward. With this Bill, we have a once in a lifetime opportunity to revolutionise Welsh democracy.

“But choosing to go down this path, we have turned ourselves into outliers. Disconnected from democratic norms such as voter empowerment and candidate accountability glaringly missing.”

Pet project

Darren Millar MS, Welsh Conservative Shadow Minister for the Constitution said: “The Senedd Reform Bill pet project from Labour and Plaid Cymru is a colossal waste of £120 million of taxpayers’ money.

“While a number of Welsh Conservative amendments have been agreed to the Bill, the Senedd did support an important amendment to try and restrict the increase in Welsh ministers, my amendments to allow Welsh voters to recall politicians that fail to meet the public’s high standards, and to change the voting system to allow voters to vote for individual politicians of their choice were rejected by the Labour and Plaid.

“The people of Wales deserve to have their say in a referendum, in which I am confident they would reject this pet project outright. Ultimately what Wales really needs are more doctors, nurses, dentists and teachers – not more politicians.”

