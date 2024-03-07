Closed list vote had ‘all the hallmarks of a backroom deal’ – Jane Dodds
The Welsh Liberal Democrats have described the vote to keep the new closed lists system for Senedd elections as having “all the hallmarks of a backroom deal”.
Critics of the new voting system say that it takes power away from the voter and places it in the hands of political party bosses as voters will have no way to vote for their preferred candidate but will only be able to express a party preference.
Opposition MSs proposed moving to a flexible-list system, which would enable voters to express preferences for candidates within those lists if they would prefer to do so.
But the Conservative proposal, backed by the Liberal Democrats, was defeated 40-16 during a heated debate on amendments to the Senedd Cymru (Members and Elections) bill on Tuesday.
Stitch up
Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats Jane Dodds MS said: “This proposal to switch towards a Closed-list system has all the hallmarks of a backroom deal, a stitch up decided behind closed doors.
“We have heard time after time that Closed-list systems put power in the hands of the party, and not the people.
So why do Welsh Labour and their Plaid Cymru counterparts insist on pushing through a voting system that has been torn down by numerous experts?
“The irony hasn’t been lost on me that the so-called “progressive parties” have decided to back a conservative system that holds us backwards instead of pushing us forward. With this Bill, we have a once in a lifetime opportunity to revolutionise Welsh democracy.
“But choosing to go down this path, we have turned ourselves into outliers. Disconnected from democratic norms such as voter empowerment and candidate accountability glaringly missing.”
Pet project
Darren Millar MS, Welsh Conservative Shadow Minister for the Constitution said: “The Senedd Reform Bill pet project from Labour and Plaid Cymru is a colossal waste of £120 million of taxpayers’ money.
“While a number of Welsh Conservative amendments have been agreed to the Bill, the Senedd did support an important amendment to try and restrict the increase in Welsh ministers, my amendments to allow Welsh voters to recall politicians that fail to meet the public’s high standards, and to change the voting system to allow voters to vote for individual politicians of their choice were rejected by the Labour and Plaid.
“The people of Wales deserve to have their say in a referendum, in which I am confident they would reject this pet project outright. Ultimately what Wales really needs are more doctors, nurses, dentists and teachers – not more politicians.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Cosy Plaid-Labour relationship so reminiscent of Clegg-Tory deal of 2010. Lacks the formality but much the same intent and it did satisfy someone’s craving for some sort of power. Shallow with dangerous consequences.
That’s what happens in a dictatorship they don’t listen to the electorate
Dictatorship? How so? We have free and fair elections once every five years (soon to be reduced to four years) and representation in our Senedd is based on a version of proportional representation (admittedly flawed but far better than the god-awful first-past-the-post system used by Westminster).
So kindly explain how this is a ‘dictatorship’. Or maybe it’s just because it has lead to an outcome that you don’t like, in which case you are opposed to democratic process.
Sticking with closed lists instead of flexible, open, ones is going to do irreparable harm to Welsh democracy. This is massive own goal by Labour and Plaid Cymru. Let me be clear it’s the the thinking that underpinnes this kind which is the exact reason I don’t like Labour and don’t vote for them. Labour are arrogant, they think they know best. It that sense they are no different to the Tories. Two cheeks of the backside and Plaid Cymru tied themselves to this nonsense. I hope Plaid look forward to the day when the excrement hits them too. Good… Read more »
Most people vote for the party & wouldnt even be able to the individual.
Not a big deal.
Vote 👍 for STV
Vote 👎 for Closed List
Simples 🙂
Millar is dogwhistling away (why is his party cutting taxes when public services are on their backsides?) but he and his party have been presented with an open goal here. Labour are dragging the Senedd’s good name into the gutter. Refusing a Welsh enquiry into Covid, stitching up their leadership contest, dissmissing the concerns of hundreds of thousands of motorists and now imposing a backwards electoral system on the electorate. We can argue for an expanded Senedd but this electoral method is deeply unpopular. I’m very upset that Plaid did not call Labour’s bluff. We’ve made ourselves party to their… Read more »