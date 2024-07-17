Closure looms for school where more than half of pupil places are vacant

Nicholas Thomas, local democracy reporter

Councillors are this week expected to back plans to close a school where more than half the pupil places are currently vacant.

Rhydri Primary School, in Rudry, could shut for good in July 2025 because falling pupil numbers pose a “significant challenge” to its “future viability”.

Caerphilly County Borough Council’s education committee is set to debate the proposal on Tuesday July 16, ahead of a public consultation.

Birth rates

A new council report states Rhydri Primary has a capacity of 91 pupils but currently has just 45 children on its rolls – more than half of whom live outside the school’s catchment area.

“Surplus places are currently at 50% and projected to increase in future years, as the number of pupils predicted to attend the school is anticipated to decline linked to a reduction in live birth rates in the area and parental preference,” said report author Andrea West, the council’s place shaping and sustainable communities for learning service manager.

Ms West said the school’s leadership had “acknowledged” Rhydri Primary is facing a “significant financial deficit” because of falling pupil numbers.

Efforts to avoid a closure have included cutting the number of classes, and federating with Bedwas Junior School, but these solutions are considered “not viable or sustainable moving forward”.

The proposal to close Rhydri Primary has been met with resistance from members of the school community, who set up a petition opposing the move.

Action group

A parental action group claimed models showed “confidence” classroom sizes could increase over the next few years – but the chair of governors told parents in March the school’s financial position was “untenable”, and hit out at “inaccurate” information in the community.

If the council’s education committee endorses the proposal to close Rhydri Primary, cabinet members will proceed to a public consultation on the plan, which will run for 42 days “to provide adequate time for consideration and response and conscientious consideration will be given to any responses received”.

