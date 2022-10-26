Coach drivers receive abuse for not being fluent Welsh speakers

A Welsh coach company has said it will not tolerate abuse received by members of its staff for not being fluent in Welsh.

Machynlleth-based Lloyds Coaches runs school bus and local service contracts on behalf of Ceredigion, Gwynedd, Powys and Denbighshire Councils, as well as the T2 service (Aberystwyth to Bangor), T3 (Barmouth to Wrexham) and T12 (Machynlleth and Wrexham) on behalf of the Welsh Government.

Posting on Facebook, Lloyds coaches said: “We’re proud of our diverse workforce here at Lloyds Coaches.

“With our staff hailing from Blaenau to Bratislava, Machynlleth to the Midlands.

“Our staff should not be abused for not being Welsh nor being able to speak fluent Welsh.

“They are here to get you to your destination, day in, day out, come rain or shine.

“Lloyds Coaches, Here for Everyone.”

‘Abuse not tolerated’

The Company employs more than 100 staff locally, with additional staff from Penygroes down to Aberystwyth and from Wrexham down to Bala, Dolgellau, Tywyn, Barmouth and Blaenau Ffestiniog.

Lloyds Coaches added: “A minority of drivers have experienced abuse for not speaking fluent Welsh.

“Our drivers are trained in basic Welsh but as you’ll be aware different dialects across our operating area, from Lampeter to Bangor, and Barmouth to Wrexham, differ greatly.

“The Facebook post was generic to create awareness that abuse in general against our staff will not be tolerated.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

