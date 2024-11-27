Coal tip remediation specialists offer help with Cwmtillery clean up

Emily Price

A coal tip remediation specialist has offered to make a dangerous disused site safe after Storm Bert caused a frightening landslide at the weekend.

Dozens of people in Cwmtillery were forced from their homes on Sunday night as slurry, rocks and water came up to their windows following torrential rain.

Residents in the area were asked to evacuate to an emergency centre.

Blaenau Gwent Borough Council confirmed the landslip was a “singular wash-out of a former coal tip in the area”.

The site had previously been marked as category D, meaning it has the “potential to impact public safety” and needs to be inspected at least twice a year.

Support

Remediation specialists Energy Recovery Investments Limited (ERI) have reached out to Blaenau Gwent Council and the Welsh Government to offer support to make the site safe.

ERI has previously remediated the former Six Bells colliery tip near Abertillery in Blaenau Gwent at no cost to the tax payer.

It’s also about to submit a planning application to Caerphilly Council with a proposal to remediate Bedwas Tips.

The controversial proposals would see around 500,000 tonnes worth of coal removed and sold on to the construction industry to make concrete.

Risk

Slippage is one of the principle risks to the public associated with coal tips along with water pollution and the risk of tip fires.

ERI says it can remove these risks and the costs to the taxpayer of regular inspection and maintenance by removing the coal from the spoil and reprofiling the tips to ensure greater stability.

Steve Wiliams, Director for ERI said: “Our thoughts are with those affected by this landslip and we share the community’s relief that no one was hurt.

“Landslips of this nature are increasingly regular and emphasise the urgent need to make coal tips safe, as the Welsh Government has recognised.

“We have written to the Welsh Government and Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council offering our expertise and support managing the fallout from the land slip in Cwmtilllery.

“Coal tip remediation is extremely specialist work and regardless of who pays for it, to make the tips safe, the coal needs to be removed.

“We stand ready and willing to support the community of Cwmtillery in any way we can.”

