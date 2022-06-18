Coastal path and popular cycle route redirected due to erosion

Richard Youle, local democracy reporter

A section of the Millennium Coastal Path and one of the most popular cycle routes in Carmarthenshire is to be re-routed due to coastal flooding.

The rough, stony section of the Millennium Coastal Path in question, which is also a footpath, is at Morfa Bacas, just south of the Gateway Resort, Bynea.

Carmarthenshire Council now has planning permission to divert the route inland around the edge of small of a small area of saltmarsh.

Wales’ environment regulator Natural Resources Wales was initially concerned with the council’s planning application but was satisfied following the submission of a construction environment management plan.

The plan said the erosion of the area by the stony section was nearly complete, despite piecemeal repairs.

A council spokeswoman said: “Although planning permission has been granted, there are still a number of permissions and legal agreements that need to be concluded before a start date can be confirmed.”

All costs for the work, she said, will be subject to standard procurement processes.

The cycle path hugs the Burry Inlet coastline and forms part of a popular Swansea to Llanelli ride along a cycle network route stretching from London to Fishguard, Pembrokeshire.

The Millennium Coastal Path runs 13 miles from Bynea to Pembrey Country Park.

In February 2007, a high tide combined with a high storm swell caused severe damage to a section of the path and cycle route near Burry Port, damaging a 400 metres section and the complete loss of was damaged with complete loss of a 150 metre section.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

