Coastal village wholefoods store at risk of closure buoyed by ‘spectacular’ community support

A community project to save a coastal village wholefoods store has been strengthened, with over £100,000 towards the £375,000 target already raised, and more than 70 individuals and several companies becoming shareholders.

A public meeting took place in February to discuss the purchase of the Wholefood shop in Newport, Pembrokeshire.

Following the successful community purchase of Siop Havards in Newport in November 2022, community visionaries wished to test the market to see if there is demand and support to save the wholefood store in their rural seaside town, and with the fundraising tally passing its first significant threshold, things are looking a lot brighter for the store and surrounding communities.

Volunteers

The new community project is being led by another set of volunteers who have come together out of a desire to save the wholefood shop in Newport.

Many of those on the new community group have noted that Newport would not be the same if its vital wholefood shop were to close.

Similar to Siop Havards, the wholefood store has been for sale for several years and the owners are considering all options when thinking about how to achieve their aim of selling the shop.

The group has been supported by Cris Tomos of PLANED, the charity supporting community share offer in West Wales.

Delight

Anna Brown, a Director of Project Wholefoods, the community benefit society leading the project said: “We are delighted with the wonderful progress made so far. We never expected to raise over 25% of our target in just three weeks.”

“This is a testament to how much Wholefoods of Newport is loved by the local community and visitors alike, and the huge gap it would leave in Newport’s very special high street if it closed down.”

The current co-owner of the shop, Clare Thomas noted: “My mother and I have put our life and soul into making Wholefoods of Newport what it is over the last 11 years, but retirement plans mean that we need to sell it or shut it down in the autumn.”

Clare added: “So it is fantastic news that so many people have already invested to safeguard its future as a wholefoods shop through a community purchase. All current staff will keep their jobs if the share offer is successful, and we are excited by the plans that the Project Wholefoods team have for making it an even better place to shop.”

Centrepiece

One of the shareholder Rachel from Moylgrove, Pembrokeshire commented, “Wholefoods of Newport is the centrepiece of the independent shops that make Newport so special,” Rachel added “It provides an outlet for our local growers and bakers as well as stocking basics and more exotic store cupboard ingredients. I invested because I’d like to protect the diverse offering that comes from having shops of all types in our small towns.”

But you don’t have to live locally – or even in the UK – to become a shareholder.

“Although supermarkets and shopping malls have their place, I am a fervent believer that we need to support local businesses, customs and trade whenever and wherever possible, no matter what part of the world we live in,” says Shona from Brisbane, Australia.

“This is particularly so in a town like Newport where there is such delight to be gained from wandering down the high street, noodling in and out of the different establishments, and appreciating all that they contribute to the community. When a chance came up to be part of the community purchase of Wholefoods of Newport, I couldn’t resist.

Not only will my small contribution help prevent its closure, but I now get the warm glow of knowing I own a teeny, tiny bit of Wales. Now, to work on my Welsh! Rwy’n gobeithio ymweld yn bersonol yn fuan.”

Find out more at www.projectwholefoods.cymru/ english/invest (English/Saesneg) or www.projectwholefoods.cymru/ cymraeg/buddsoddi (Cymraeg/Welsh)

