Cold water dipping launches at two Welsh reservoirs

Outdoor cold water dipping is set to be launched at two Welsh reservoirs this month due to overwhelming public demand.

Lisvane and Llanishen Reservoirs in north Cardiff will add invigorating cold water plunges to its water activity programme, starting next Saturday (March 23).

Cold water dipping is said to hold many benefits including boosting mental and physical health.

Studies show that cold water immersion can lead to decreased stress levels and professional athletes use it to reduce post-workout muscle soreness.

The brand-new sessions, which will launch at Dŵr Cymru’s visitor attraction, include an initial compulsory two-hour induction to ensure that participants learn how to dip as safely as possible.

Course

This two-hour course, which is accredited by the Institute for Outdoor Learning, is delivered by experienced instructors, followed by a guided cold-water dip in Llanishen Reservoir where water conditions are perfect with clean water and no currents or tides.

The induction course is a one-off requirement prior to the first dip and covers cold dipping safety, best practice and advises on suitable equipment.

Participants learn about the mental and physical challenges involved in dipping and discover the fantastic wellbeing and health benefits that can be gained from cold-water immersion.

Following the induction course and first dipping session, participants gain exclusive access to join the Lisvane and Llanishen Reservoirs cold-water dipping community.

They can participate in regular dips, meetups and events, gaining a new adventurous way to unwind, stay fit, and build resilience all year round.

Participants can dip wearing a wetsuit or just normal swimwear – which is referred to as ‘swimming skins’ by the cold-water dipping community.

Exhilarating

Activity Manager for Dwr Cymru’s Lisvane and Llanishen Reservoirs, Jack Bailey, said: “We’re thrilled to launch cold water dipping at the reservoirs, due to overwhelming public demand.

“Participants will be able to experience the power of submerging into the refreshing and exhilarating world of cold water dipping in the most beautiful surroundings.

“It’s vital that this activity is carried out safely which is why we ensure that each person who takes a dip does so as safely as possible – even if they have tried cold water dipping before.

“We’re thrilled to be creating a new cold water dipping community at the reservoirs and we look forward to welcoming participants of all ages and from all walks of life to enjoy the many benefits this activity brings.”

Lisvane and Llanishen Reservoirs opened in July 2023 as a hub for health and wellbeing and a haven for wildlife.

Water activities already offered include sailing, stand-up paddleboarding, canoeing and kayaking and open water swimming.

Qualified instructors are on hand for all sessions and visitors can hire equipment or self-launch their own craft.

Taster sessions are offered for most activities.

Induction

The introduction to cold water dipping course at Lisvane and Llanishen Reservoirs takes place on:

Saturday 23 March: 9am-1pm and 1pm-4pm

Saturday 30 March: 9am-1pm and 1pm-4pm

Friday 12 April: 9am-1pm and 1pm-4pm

Thursday 25 April: 5.30pm

It costs £22 per person, which includes the initial one-off two-hour classroom-based induction, membership card and a course certificate.

It is strongly recommended that participants seek medical advice before their first session.

To book go to https://lisvane-llanishen.com/cold-water-dipping/

Once inducted, cold water dips will be available on Saturdays and Sundays 10.45am from April.

