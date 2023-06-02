Coldplay fans warned of travel problems to Cardiff next week as engineering works overrun

Transport For Wales is warning passengers travelling to Cardiff for the Coldplay concerts next week to plan ahead due to engineering works overrunning.

Travellers heading to the two concerts on 6 and 7 June are being advised that there will be no trains north of Pontypridd (Treherbert and Merthyr Tydfil Lines) and Mountain Ash (Aberdare Line).

The railway line between Cardiff and Pontypridd will re-open on 5 June following the completion of first phase of electrification on the South Wales Metro but engineering works on the Aberdare and Merthyr lines will continue until 12 June.

Replacement buses will be in operation, with changes for rail services at Pontypridd / Mountain Ash. Ticket acceptance has also been agreed with Stagecoach for the below services:

T4 Merthyr – Cardiff

60/61 – Aberdare to Pontypridd

120-130 – Treherbert – Pontypridd

132 – Pontypridd – Porth

Also, from 5 June, there will be changes on the Treherbert bus replacement service timetable and customers are again urged to plan ahead and check before they travel.

Safety checks

Marie Daly, Chief Customer and Culture Officer at Transport for Wales said: “We’ve taken a huge step forward in delivering the South Wales Metro and electrified the first part of the railway line in the valleys. In the near future, this will allow us to run faster, cleaner and more efficient services.

“We will also reopen the line between Cardiff and Pontypridd on 5 June.

“Unfortunately, some of our planned engineering work is over-running while we complete all the necessary checks to allow the infrastructure to be reopened safely.

“We understand the extension of rail replacement buses that are currently in place will be frustrating for passengers, especially with a major event taking place in Cardiff next week.

“It is important customers familiarise themselves with the rail replacement timetables to get to the event and home safely afterwards. We also have ticket acceptance in place with bus operators and customers are advised to make use of these where possible.”

“All our teams are working hard to ensure that we offer the best possible service to our customers.”

