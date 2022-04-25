Collection of walks launched to mark 10th anniversary of the Wales Coast Path.

A collection of 20 of the best coastal walking routes in Wales is being launched to mark the 10th anniversary of the opening of the Wales Coast Path.

The coast path was officially opened on 5 May 2012 and is the only footpath in the world to cover the entire length of a country’s coastline.

To mark the occasion and celebrate the array of heritage sites along the 870-mile route, Wales Coast Path and CADW have partnered with Deiniol Tegid — a self-proclaimed Wales Coast Path walking enthusiast, to create a series of 20 bespoke itineraries for walkers.

The routes are suitable for people of all ages and abilities and include the Holyhead loop in Anglesey, passing through the lesser-explored Caer Gybi Roman Fort and Holyhead Mountain Hut Circles, to routes passing through fortresses such as Laugharne Castle and Chepstow Castle.

In total the walks take in 16 castles, as well as a wide selection of hillforts, stone circles and burial chambers.

All the itineraries include a handy map and are available from the Wales Coast Path website.

Plans for the new all-Wales coastal path were first unveiled by First Minister Rhodri Morgan in June 2006, when he officially opened the 125-mile route around Anglesey.

The footpath was developed by the Welsh Government in partnership with the former Countryside Council for Wales, sixteen local authorities, and two National Parks and runs through eleven national nature reserves.

