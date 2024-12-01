College supports greater diversity in Wales’ esports industry

Further education providers are encouraging greater gender diversity in applicants for games design and esports-related courses.

The College, Merthyr Tydfil, is one of a growing number of colleges in Wales providing level two, level three and foundation degree courses in games design, esports and media production from its bespoke facilities.

Although its esports courses have been popular since they launched in 2021, the 2024/25 school year is the first time they’ve seen applications from female learners, with three joining courses and excelling in their first term.

Cariad Williams, 18, had an interest in art and design before she joined the esports course at The College.

She said: “I wanted to study game art at university but needed to improve my IT skills.

“So I decided to use this course to learn how to use design programmes and other techniques like how to record and edit video.

“I’ve developed an understanding of the industry and what people want. I want to go into game art and I’m literally in a room full of gamers gaining an understanding of what they like.

“The college has been really supportive. I’m looking forward to everything coming up in the course, it’s been an excellent change.”

Esports course leader Nathan James said the college is keen to build on this success and support greater gender diversity in digital games development, esports and related fields.

“The opportunities from studying esports are constantly expanding,” Nathan said. “With so many young people passionate about gaming, our esports course offers them the chance to turn their hobby into a future career. It’s an exciting industry that can open countless doors for them.

“Historically, our course has been more popular among male learners, but this year we’re thrilled to see growing interest from young women. With female gamers representing a significant and increasing part of the gaming community, we’re eager to support greater gender diversity in learners working toward a rewarding career in esports.”

The College, Merthyr Tydfil, was one of the first colleges in Wales to create an esports-focused programme and has acted as a blueprint for others that have been established since. The college offers five different courses starting at foundation level and progressing to the highest advanced extended diplomas.

The college’s esports team, the Tydfil Titans, compete against other colleges from around the United Kingdom in the British Esports Student Championships. Two female learners who are studying other courses have joined the team this year which is another first for the college.

Lois Samual, community manager at Esports Wales, said: “We’ve been following the growth of esports at The College, Merthyr Tydfil, since we supported the establishment of the gaming suite in 2019.

“It’s fantastic to see so many learners experiencing the benefits of an education in this field, helping promote and the gaming scene in Wales. It’s also heartening to see The College taking a proactive role in addressing gender diversity within the industry in Wales.”

