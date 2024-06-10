Combined flu and Covid vaccine shows positive trial results

A combined flu and Covid vaccine from Moderna provokes a higher immune response than separate single jabs, according to new data from the firm.

The results raise hopes the new vaccine could be approved by regulators this year, with the possibility of being rolled out on the NHS.

At the moment, Moderna’s Spikevax vaccine for Covid-19 is used in the NHS booster programmes, alongside Pfizer/BioNTech’s Comirnaty.

A newer version of Spikevax has been created and tested by Moderna which includes a dose of flu vaccine.

Full protection

The combination means people would only need one jab rather than two, as at the moment, to give them full protection against Covid-19 and flu.

This is the first time final phase 3 data for a combined vaccine has been published by any firm.

The findings from Moderna showed that the mRNA-1083 vaccine met its goals and led to higher immune responses against flu and Covid than two other single vaccines currently in use, including the current Spikevax.

Convenient

Stephane Bancel, chief executive of Moderna, said: “Combination vaccines have the potential to reduce the burden of respiratory viruses on health systems and pharmacies, as well as offer people more convenient vaccination options that could improve compliance and provide stronger protection from seasonal illnesses.

“Moderna is the only company with a positive phase 3 flu and Covid combination vaccine.

“Building on the momentum of positive phase 3 data across our respiratory portfolio, we continue to address significant unmet medical needs and advance public health.”

The randomised controlled trial involved two groups of about 4,000 people each, with the first group aged 65 and over testing the new jab compared with a flu vaccine, Fluzone, and the current Spikevax jab.

The second group included adults aged 50 to 64.

