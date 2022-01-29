Comedian Tudur Owen accuses Ordnance Survey of collaborating in ‘replacing’ Welsh place names
The comedian Tudur Owen has accused Ordnance Survey of collaborating in “deleting and replacing” Welsh place names.
The BAFTA-winning actor and presenter hit out at the British mapping agency for its response to criticism after a Welsh place name was changed to “Hakuna Matata” on one of its maps.
The farm in Gorslas formerly known as Banc Cornicyll is now registered under the phrase which roughly translates to “there are no troubles” in Swahili, was popularised in English by the 1994 Disney movie The Lion King.
The change has sparked a furious response on social media, and has led to calls for legislation to protect Welsh place names.
In response to the outrage, Ordnance Survey said: “Thanks for your tweet. Ordnance Survey’s remit is to capture the names of buildings and places that are currently in use. We can confirm that this name has been inputted in accordance with our Names Place policy which can be found here.”
Tudur Owen replied: “Sobering to know that If an individual adheres to their ‘names policy’ @OrdnanceSurvey will not only sanction, but will collaborate in deleting and replacing our place names. You are literally wiping our language, history and culture off the map. Yma o hyd?”
The name Hakuna Matata at the address seems to have been in use since at least 2004, as Companies House lists a number of companies registered at the address.
‘Name change alert’
Rachael Garside, who spotted the name change, said: “*Name change alert* The farm in Gorslas formerly known as Banc Cornicyll is now registered as ‘Hakuna Matata’. Sut bod hyn yn bosib? How is this allowed? We need legislation to protect Welsh place names. NAWR.”
Plaid Cymru councillor Ann Hopcyn said: “Apart from historic names. Many Welsh farm names reflect their context and are an unbroken link with our forefmothers and -fathers. As with folk songs, they provide a living connection with the people who preceded us.”
Russell Elliot said: “When I moved to Wales, I changed the name of the house I bought, it was an old estate farmhouse after which the road had been named. I changed the name from Tanrhiw Farmhouse to Tŷ Fferm Tanrhiw!”
Jane Blank said: “Death by a thousand cuts. A language dies one word at a time, one conservation at a time.”
Glyn Morris said: “It’s pretty galling/insulting in that Hakuna Matata which was popularised in the Lion King is a Swahili word meaning ‘no troubles, or no worries’.
Social media expert Owen Williams said: “Today was going to be a good day. And then I read this and now I’m absolutely furious.”
Every place named in the native British tongue is a living breathing fossil that describes who lived there, what battle was fought there, what ancient fort, holy place, Saint or chieftain, prince, princes, or holy man founded it's existence. The ordinance people have been air brushing and deleting native place names quietly for many decades and you can see proof of this by comparing an old map with the most recent one. CADW do not even know of, or recognise many sites, preferring instead to focus on Roman and Norman foreign history.
I disagree. Primary responsibility rests, sadly, with our own government, who stand in the way of legislation to protect historic placenames. It is not the role of the OS to protect our heritage and culture. That is the role of our government.
Read Brian Freil’s play ‘Translations’ which deals with Anglicisation of Irish place names in the 19th century and the conflict between local culture and the ‘Empire’
We need legislation against people from an occupying country changing our place names because they are too thick to learn.
We need to change all our names back to their original language. Swaziland got rid of their colonialist name and changed it back to Eswatini and few years ago. So if they can do it along with so many other countries and place names, then so can we. Who gives a toss about giving tourists an easy time if it attacks our language and culture?
I think it’s hyfryd to have a Swahili place name in Wales – but OS should have alongside it the Welsh name – that is vital not just for historians but for the identity of Wales. I must read the guidelines that OS abides by because they are flawed and should be challenged.
But are they using Swahili because of a deep cultural connection or have they appropriated it for financial gain?
Of course Russell Elliot should just have restored the name Tanrhiw,I imagine that would have been the original name.
