Comedy Development Programme launches to support Wales’ emerging comedy talent

A brand new comedy artist development scheme is being launched in Wales to seek out and develop new and emerging talent.

The scheme is a collaboration between Channel 4, S4C and Little Wander that aims to provide career development opportunities and open the door to future creative commissions.

The selected writers and performers will be paired with mentors to work on comedy pieces to be showcased to Channel 4 and S4C commissioners at the Machynlleth and Aberystwyth Comedy Festivals in 2024.

The programme will provide artists with paid development time, professional mentorship, industry masterclasses and opportunities to broaden their knowledge and experience of the comedy industry.

The artists will be able to develop any work broadly within the narrative comedy genre – creating new material and characters which can form the basis for developing full narrative TV series prospects with the two broadcasters. S4C will also consider applications from those who wish to develop other forms of comedy performance. 6 participants will be selected for the programme, with at least half working in the Welsh language. We expect the selected artists to be at various stages in their careers and we are committed to tailoring the programme to suit their individual needs.

Welsh Language

At least half of participants will be working predominantly in Welsh.

Participants will be able to prepare material in both languages to present to the different broadcasters but must choose a primary language and broadcaster when making their application.

Support is available to new Welsh speakers, learners, and those with little previous experience of performing in Welsh.

Charlie Perkins, Channel 4 Head of Comedy said: “Channel 4 Comedy reflects the UK back at itself in a contemporary way so supporting the live comedy industry is key to the success of that.

“Having been to the Machynlleth and Aberystwyth Comedy Festivals across the last 12 years I’ve seen incredible Welsh comedy talent nurtured, supported, and thriving- more so now than ever.

“We’re grateful to S4C for their creative partnership and can’t wait to see what the mighty Little Wander develop.”

Guto Rhun, S4C Young Audiences Commissioner said: “S4C are pleased to support this opportunity to develop comedy talent here in Wales. It will ensure that we can back new talent, nurture their ideas and give them the chance to shine on a prominent platform within the industry.”

He added: “Welsh language comedy has come a long way over the last few years, with S4C’s online first strand Hansh at the forefront when it comes to providing opportunities for new talent.”

Henry Widdicombe, Little Wander Company Director said: “We’re thrilled to be working with two major broadcasters to further shine a light on the burgeoning comedy talent coming out of Wales right now. This is such a great opportunity for Welsh and Wales based talent and we can’t wait to work with the successful applicants.”

Applications are open until 14 January 2024. To find out more or to apply, click here.

