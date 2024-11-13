Committee quizzes culture chief over sweeping cuts

Chris Haines ICNN Senedd reporter

Senedd Members scrutinised Wales’ new culture minister about the impact of the Welsh Government’s sweeping budget cuts to culture and sport.

Jack Sargeant appeared before the Senedd’s culture committee on November 13, with the sector bearing the brunt of cuts in the 2024/25 budget.

Delyth Jewell raised concerns about a disconnect between draft priorities for a thriving culture sector and a 17% real-terms cut in revenue funding over the past ten years.

Mr Sargeant pointed to the context of austerity since 2010, saying the 2024/25 settlement from Westminster left the Welsh Government with £700m less than expected.

He told the committee chair: “We’ve had to make serious and difficult decisions. No minister … would want to have made the decisions that they have had to.”

‘Soft target’

Mr Sargeant raised examples of extra funding for culture provided during the year, including £3.2m for capital investment and a further £5m announced in September.

Labour’s Lee Waters, a former minister, suggested the culture sector is too often seen as a “nice to have” and a soft target when cuts must be made.

He asked: “Have you given any thought to how you can present this sector as an essential, key service rather than the first thing in line when cuts come along?”

Mr Sargeant said ministers sought to protect health and education in the 2024/25 budget, but he recognised the economic value and importance of culture to the people of Wales.

He told the committee: “It’s important that we try to resource that properly in the difficult challenges that no doubt still remain for the Welsh Government and the sector.”

‘Elitist’

Mr Sargeant cautioned that an extra £1.7bn for Wales over two years in Labour’s first UK budget in 15 years will not solve all the problems.

“But it does give us some level of hope we can build upon,” he said, giving little away about the Welsh Government’s draft 2025/26 budget due to be published on December 10.

Plaid Cymru’s Heledd Fychan raised the risk of falling participation, with sport and culture becoming elitist, highlighting trial charges at Big Pit in the summer and paid-for exhibitions.

Mr Sargeant replied: “Culture should be for everybody and I’m particularly conscious around making sure that working-class communities like my own in Alyn and Deeside have access.”

He added: “That does mean that we have to look at funding when we can, funding organisations perhaps better but it also means … doing things differently.”

‘Grandstanding’

He suggested cultural bodies will be asked to justify decisions such as introducing charges that could have a detrimental impact on access to culture.

Mr Waters questioned the reasonableness of ministers getting involved in decision-making around charging while funding for arm’s-length bodies contracts.

He said: “Something has to give … isn’t there a danger of you ‘want your cake and eat it’?”

Mr Sargeant, an engineer-turned-politician who was appointed minister in July’s reshuffle, denied suggestions he was “grandstanding” about charges while implementing cuts.

Pressed about placing statutory protection on sports and recreation services, Mr Sargeant said it would be unfair on councils to expect more without providing additional funding.

‘Micromanaging’

Mr Waters pressed the minister on flexibility, suggesting removing as much “ringfencing” of funding as possible as has happened to allow councils to identify their own priorities.

He said he was puzzled by the contrast, with ministers “bending over backwards” to remove constraints on local government while “micromanaging” arm’s-length culture bodies.

The Llanelli representative raised the “striking” example of conditions attached to £1.3m of emergency capital funding awarded to Amgueddfa Cymru – Museum Wales in July.

He said: “You’ve given them £1.3m on the basis of a need for it … then you’re adding a further constraint to them of having to come up with a business justification case before they can begin to plan and spend … this seems to be unnecessarily restrictive.”

Mr Sargeant said flexibility is difficult due to the reality of constraints on finances, adding that developing a business case is important to protect the public purse.

