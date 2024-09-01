Community archaeological dig seeks to uncover Welsh farming history

Volunteers are being invited to take part in a community archaeological dig this September, to discover and help preserve the history of a traditional Welsh farmstead.

The Holy Island Landscape Partnership project at Rhoscolyn is aimed at those with little or no previous experience of archaeology; providing opportunities to learn and carry out excavation work, create technical drawings, photographic record and geophysical surveys.

It is hoped the excavations will add to the discoveries found during last year’s initial investigation at the isolated farm of Tŷ’n y Mynydd, Rhoscolyn.

Local school pupils will also become archaeologists for the day, uncovering the history of agricultural before the advent of modern farming methods and machinery.

Newly found treasures will be on display following the digs at the Open Day on the 14th of September, along with a range of activities fun for all the family, these include:

Hourly guided site tours

Handling collection finds

Display of photography and drone photography

Planned drawings created by volunteers

Historic mapping

‘Spot the Feature’ activity for kids.

Heritage

Anglesey Council’s Leisure, Tourism and Maritime Portfolio Holder, Councillor Neville Evans said: “This is a great opportunity to learn more about some of Anglesey’s rich farming traditions and heritage, as well as promoting traditional heritage-based activities that are fun for all the family.”

Holy Island Landscape Partnership Community Project Officer, Paul Edwards added: “By offering unique activities and experiences, we can help to preserve and promote the rich history and traditions that Anglesey has to offer. By giving people the opportunity to participate in community archaeology they will learn new skills, from traditional ‘dig’ techniques to the latest digital heritage technology.

“The landscape walk-over and survey work will also provide volunteers with the opportunity to learn more on how to read our historic landscape.”

The digs will be hosted by the Holy Island Landscape Partnership, in collaboration with Heneb: Gwynedd Archaeology, between 02/09/24 – 6/09/24 as well as 09/09/24 – 13/09/24.

Participants may attend week one or week two, and numbers are limited to a first come first serve basis.

Holy Island landscape Partnership projects are supported through funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund. Booking is essential.

For further details and to reserve a volunteer place, contact [email protected]

Open Day bookings can be made here.

