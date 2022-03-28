Community club retains license despite anti-social behaviour complaints

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

A community club where “mass brawls and frequent anti-social behaviour” disturbed residents will be allowed to keep its licence.

Conwy Comrades Sports and Social Club on Church Street faced two licensing sub-committee hearings last week after residents complained to Conwy County Council.

Residents said the private pub and its customers caused disturbance with loud music, swearing, and fighting. Parents complained children had witnessed people being stamped on and knocked unconscious last Christmas Eve when 50-60 members fought outside the club.

There were also concerns about a beer garden that the club didn’t hold a licence for.

But after considering a range of options, including cancelling the club’s premises licence and certificate and removing the supervisor, the committee decided to allow the club to continue – if they abide by a set of conditions.

Noise management

The club must now follow a list of conditions or face losing its licence, including holding quarterly residents’ meetings. The club must also provide residents with a direct phone number to its managers for complaints and review its noise management plan.

A new smoking area will be designated at the building’s rear. The club must also work within the Conwy Pub-Safe scheme and take ‘disciplinary’ action if any members are banned from the scheme.

The club must also challenge those 25 and under for ID, implement a drug search policy, and review all functions, events, and activities with a view to employing SIA security dependent on risk.

Conwy Comrades Club secretary Gareth Williams said they were determined to abide by the conditions and for the clubhouse to become a valued facility in the community.

“It is fantastic news,” he said.

“We are really pleased with the outcome (of the hearings). It just goes to prove what we are now. We are proud to be a club at the heart of the community.

“We are quite confident we are managing the club to these new policies.”

