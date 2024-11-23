Community council set for the axe after residents’ vote

Nicholas Thomas – Local democracy reporter

A community council could be axed following a vote by residents.

City councillors in Newport will be expected to approve the dissolution of Redwick Community Council at a meeting next week (November 26).

Redwick’s residents who took part in the poll, in March, voted “overwhelmingly” in favour of scrapping the organisation, which had reportedly been finding it “increasingly challenging” to fulfil its duties “due to changes in legislative requirements”.

Any final decision must be referred to the area’s “principal” local government authority – in this case, Newport City Council, for approval.

A report notes all of the community council’s assets will be transferred to Redwick Community Group, a new organisation set to take up the duties of its soon-to-be-defunct predecessor.

City councillors will be asked to approve the dissolution of the community council in light of the strong support for the move among Redwick’s population.

The poll in March saw a “clear outcome”, in which 93% of voters supported the plans for dissolution, from a turnout of 57.7%.

If the city council backs the proposal next week, Redwick Community Council will be dissolved at the end of March 2025.

Tracy McKim, the city council’s head of people, policy and transformation, said Redwick’s residents will maintain a “strong active participation moving forward, through a community group which will continue to work in the interests of the community”.

“This recommendation was made directly from involving local people,” she added.

Redwick Community Council was contacted for comment.

