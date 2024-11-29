Community council to disband after villagers’ vote

Nicholas Thomas, local democracy reporter

A community council will be allowed to disband after failing to attract “the younger generation” of members.

Newport City Council, as the primary local government body in the area, was asked to approve the dissolution of Redwick Community Council following a residents’ vote earlier this year.

Of those who took part in the poll, some 93% backed plans to scrap the community council and transfer its assets to a new organisation, Redwick Community Group.

Dissolution

Speaking at a city council meeting this week, Cllr James Clarke, the cabinet member for democratic services, said “a clear majority of Redwick residents” had voted in favour of dissolution.

But there was some concern the city council could be asked to pick up services if any funding ran out for services in the village.

That’s because the new group will not receive the “precept” of funding which is normally given to community councils.

“I’m worried that as we go forward, with no precept being collected, that money the community council currently has reserved will run out, and the city council will have to pick up those functions,” said Cllr David Fouweather. “It may be grass cutting, it may be maintaining the park or the play equipment – but I think those issues need clarifying.

“I wouldn’t want to see the residents of Redwick left without the services they have now… and I wouldn’t want to see this council having to pick up additional work, additional costs because of what’s happened.”

“I don’t see how this council is going to assume any responsibility for maintaining them,” Mike Wallbank, the city council’s monitoring officer, replied.

Dissolution is “a decision that they have made as a community” he explained, adding: “That liability won’t revert to this council.”

Funds

Cllr Martyn Kellaway, who represents the Llanwern ward, said the new community group “already owns the community hall, and they’ve raised significant funds from it”.

He paid tribute to community councils, calling them “the first port of call for residents to contact to make their views known”.

“They often have their fingers on the pulse,” he said. “They’re made up of good people, trying to make their community better and giving [them] a voice.”

Cllr Kellaway said “sadly” community councils have been given “more and more responsibility” and claimed “that’s creating issues for a small community council like Redwick”.

“In Redwick’s case there simply isn’t enough of the younger generation to carry that mantle, which is really sad,” he added. “I think what we have to do is respect the democracy of it, and 93% voted for it.”

The city council voted to approve the proposed dissolution of Redwick Community Council, which is scheduled to take place at the end of March 2025.

