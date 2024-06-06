Community events raise £200,000 so far for Pontypridd Eisteddfod

Anthony Lewis,local democracy reporter

More than £200,000 has been raised through community events so far for the Eisteddfod in Pontypridd this summer.

A report to Rhondda Cynon Taf’s (RCT) Eisteddfod cabinet sub-committee shows that as of May 17, £215,000 had been raised which has increased since last reported on April 29.

This figure does not yet include funds raised from the mayor’s charity or business sponsorship opportunities.

The report said the funding model of the Eisteddfod required that a contribution to the operating costs of the festival was raised by community fundraising activities in the host local authority area.

Three peaks challenge

There are 16 people from the local fundraising committees, along with the council’s eisteddfod officer who will be taking part in the ‘Three Peaks challenge’ in June, with sponsorship monies raised contributing towards funds raised for the Eisteddfod.

The report said that the council continued to support the Eisteddfod to promote fundraising and sponsorship opportunities to communities and businesses across the county borough and are enabling use of its venues when possible, which are approved on a case-by case basis.

The report also gives updates on the community engagement and events that are happening in RCT and work being done around the legacy of the Eisteddfod.

Community engagement

The report said: “The council’s Eisteddfod project officer and other council officers will continue to work closely with the National Eisteddfod team especially in relation to their work of engaging with communities across the whole of the county borough.

“Our common aim is to ensure maximum involvement by communities and to promote the message that the Eisteddfod is for everyone and you do not need to be able to speak Welsh to enjoy and participate in its activities and events.

“Good promotion and engagement is being achieved and preparation work for the event is gaining momentum. Ongoing efforts will continue to ensure members, residents and businesses across the county borough are involved and engaged and fundraising is maximised.

“The importance of this work cannot be under-estimated as it will be central to the success of the festival and its legacy in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

“Further reports will be prepared for members in the period between now and the RCT Eisteddfod, updating members on a range of issues associated with the event in addition to the ongoing community engagement work.”

The Eisteddfod will take place between August 3 and August 10 this year.

