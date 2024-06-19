Community group aims to transform historic landmark into cultural hub

A community group is seeking the views of locals to help them with their plans to transform a much-loved Grade II-listed Workmen’s Hall.

Cynefin Caerffili, a new Community Interest Company (CIC), is planning to turn Caerphilly’s Workmen’s Hall into a new “thriving arts, culture and entertainment centre”.

The ambitious community-led project will be a creative cultural hub, located in the heart of the town, which will be a place to gather and be dedicated to nurturing local talent and culture for all ages.

The plan is to provide the people of Caerphilly with a welcoming space to enjoy theatre, cinema, music and performing arts, alongside classes, workshops, studios and places to eat and drink.

Opportunities

As part of the overarching Caerphilly Town 2035 regeneration project, the centre will create local training and job opportunities and attract tourists and new businesses to the town centre, creating a cultural quarter.

Spearheading the project, alongside the hall’s trustees, are local husband-and-wife team Ceri and Emlyn Davies who have lived in Caerphilly for most of their lives and run award-winning creative studio Bomper. Based in Caerphilly town centre, they have produced music videos for Foo Fighters, as well as working with international brands such as Levi’s.

Ceri said: “There is so much great work happening in Caerphilly, particularly in the creative industry, but people aren’t aware of this because there’s nowhere that brings us all together and signposts audiences to all that’s on offer.

“As a family growing up in Caerphilly, we want our children to experience somewhere that champions inclusivity, celebrates the Welsh language, and promotes creativity.”

The hall has hosted events with well-known poets including Brian Bilston and John Cooper Clarke, alongside the much-loved annual pantomime.

Importance

Ceri says the team of volunteer trustees do an amazing job of bringing great entertainment to the town. She recalls the events and remembers seeing the town centre bustling with people.

She said: “As I was walking towards the venue, I had goosebumps on my arms, there were hundreds of people waiting around.

“It was amazing to see the town so full at that time, and to see what an important part The Workmen’s Hall has played in the cultural life of the town.

“If we had a purpose-built venue to hold more events, this could become a norm and Caerphilly would be a bustling town again.

Paul Pole was born and bred in Caerphilly and became a trustee at the Workmen’s Hall in 2018. He hopes the hall can be restored to serve the community, host cultural events, and inspire local talent.

He said: “Just as the hall was built by the community 100 years ago; we want the centre to serve the communities of Caerphilly now and in the future.

“There’s no greater feeling than seeing a full house of people having a great night out and enjoying a show, knowing that some people may be here on a first date, or having a special night out with a babysitter at home.

“The hall has a long history in Caerphilly; in 2025 it will be 100 years old. It is bustling with history, and was built primarily by and for the working-class community.”

Cultural hub

Native Welsh speaker Emlyn travels the world to attend creative festivals and conferences and has ambitions to bring this closer to home through the work at the Hall, showcasing the Welsh language and cultural heritage on the global stage.

He said: “Caerphilly is great at putting on special events in the town centre such as the always popular food festival, but much of it is weather-dependent.

“It’s shocking that we don’t have a large space in this town to gather and provide spaces for events and schools from across the country as well as locally. The centre would be a fantastic space to hold significant cultural gatherings.”

The couple say the cultural centre would be beneficial for families who aren’t able to drive to Cardiff and surrounding areas for events, something they have first-hand experience of having to do.

Sally Griffith, one of the directors at Cynefin Caerffili, said the ambition is to bring world-class entertainment to Caerphilly and inspire people to become the next generation of film-makers, theatre producers, artists and creatives.

She said: “It’s also about boosting the local economy and offering excellent training and job opportunities for local people in Caerphilly. The next steps for us are to seek further development funding opportunities.”

“We want to create a centre that reflects the needs and wishes of the people of Caerphilly and so we’re asking people to get in touch to speak with us about it, and to help us by completing a short survey so we can create something really special for everyone to enjoy.”

For more information, visit https://cynefincaerffili.org/ and to have your say click here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

