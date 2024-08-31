Community group buys historic chapel at auction

A close-knit coastal community has managed to raise £145,000 in just two weeks to purchase a historic chapel at auction.

The community first made headlines when they bought a much-loved local shop, and are planning to turn the chapel into a community hub.

The community of Newport in Pembrokeshire are keen to secure important assets for community use and to ensure their communities remain viable and vibrant for locals and not just tourists.

Several years ago the community kept the Tourist Centre and town library open with volunteers, then in 2022, they commenced a project of buying the 150-year-old Ironmongers shop which was purchased in December 2022.

Quick thinking

Time was of the essence for the group, as they only had two weeks to raise the funds in time for the auction which took place on August 30.

The vision, now that they have secured the building is to create a thriving, innovative and inclusive heritage centre, with the local Welsh language, history, maritime, and culture at its heart.

In an attempt to “preserve the spirit of old Newport” to interest, inform and involve present and future generations to enjoy a strong sense of belonging “cynefin” through involvement with it.

History

The chapel originally dates back to before 1760 and was rebuilt in 1789, then enlarged in 1817. The current Grade II listed building was rebuilt in 1855 by Joshua Morris of Newport.

Looking ahead

The local community development charity, PLANED has been supporting the community group in Newport.

The coordinator at PLANED, Cris Tomos said after the purchase of the chapel was confirmed: “Thank you once again to everyone who has been so supportive in ensuring the funds were raised within 14 days. Onwards now to look at developing the heritage centre for Newport”.

