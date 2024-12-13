Community groups may take over more council buildings in future

Nicholas Thomas Local Democracy Reporter

More council assets could be handed over to community groups in an attempt to save money.

But councillors stressed that interested groups must be given proper support to take over the running of those buildings.

Caerphilly County Borough Council has said it “simply cannot afford to deliver everything which it currently does”, owing to “significant” financial challenges.

It is planning a “proactive” approach to securing more Community Asset Transfers (CATs) with groups interested in taking over the running of some buildings and facilities which the council deems surplus to requirements.

Goal

Ben Winstanley, the council’s head of land and property, said the “clear” goal was to derive “community value or social value” for assets which the council cannot sell.

The new policy marks a “shift away from the past” approach of “waiting for assets to arise”.

The council will forge “better links” with potential suitors and provide support to groups interested in a CAT.

Mr Winstanley said four pilot schemes developed using the new approach had been successful, and the council is “looking to take all of them forward” to the transfer stage.

They include two sites in Rhymney – a Caerphilly Cares facility at Hafod Deg, and a former meals on wheels building which has been “out of use for some time”.

Two other pilots have taken place in Risca – they are the “surplus” toilets in Risca’s Tredegar Park, and land at Dan Y Graig.

Members of Caerphilly Council’s housing and environment scrutiny committee urged the council to give proper support to groups interested in the CAT process.

Aspiration

Cllr Carl Cuss said some groups may not be clued up “on this sort of thing” and asked if the council had enough “capacity in the system” to support them.

“There is an aspiration in the community to make sure these buildings are continuing,” he added.

Mr Winstanley accepted the council would “need to get better” at supporting groups, adding that a new CAT officer “will be a start”.

Concerns

Cllr Haydn Pritchard sought assurances the council would not introduce “compulsory” CATs for its buildings, amid concerns groups “may be put in a position where they have to take [a building] on or it will close”.

“I’ve not heard that term before,” said Mr Winstanley. “It’s certainly not something on my radar – looking at a compulsory approach.”

