Community hub receives million pound boost

A thriving community hub based at an ‘iconic’ north Wales chapel has received a million pound funding boost to help deliver services for people living with dementia and their carers.

Canolfan Glanhwfa Community Hub in Llangefni has received funding totalling £1m to complete adaptation and renovation works to its building at Capel Moreia in Llangefni.

This follows the completion of the first phase of works in December 2022.

Since then, community services have been provided for older and vulnerable people with major partners Age Cymru (Gwynedd & Môn), Bwyd Da Môn, Carers Trust, Carers Outreach and Adferiad delivering key services.

In addition the Centre provides a home for the award winning choirs Côr Ieuenctid Môn and Côr Encor for people over sixty, stand up comedy classes and community courses by Grŵp Llandrillo Menai.

Meeting today’s needs

Canolfan Glanhwfa manager Sian Green said: “This latest funding boost with enable us to provide a dedicated home for Ynys Môn Dementia Centre delivering community based services for people living with dementia and their carers.

“This will enable the hub to provide excellent support for those in greatest need as well as reducing pressure on the NHS. It will also release space in the rest of the building to enable us to truly become a multi purpose hub providing further, much needed, community services.

Canolfan Glanhwfa chair Ieuan Wyn Jones added: “Once the works are completed towards the middle of 2025, it will provide new life for a Grade 2* listed building in the heart of Llangefni. The iconic chapel building is part of the town’s architectural heritage and it is great to see it being adapted to meet the needs of a 21st century community hub”.

The project is mainly funded by the Welsh Government IRCF Health and Social Care and Transforming Towns capital grants secured with Isle of Anglesey County Council assistance.

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Services Mark Drakeford, said: “The community hub at Capel Moreia will provide an invaluable service to people in Llangefni and neighbouring areas, particularly those with dementia, through music and culture.

“With funding from the Health and Social Care Integration and Rebalancing Capital Fund (IRCF), Canolfan Glanhwfa will ensure essential services and guidance, with the Carers Trust, Carers Outreach and Alzheimer’s Society, are all available under one roof in the heart of Llangefni.”

Also welcoming the project is Deputy Leader of Isle of Anglesey County Council, Councillor Gary Pritchard, who said: “Canolfan Glanhwfa is an important asset for the community and this funding will help ensure its long-term future.

“The multi-purpose community hub, based in the traditional Capel Moreia, accommodates several key services that offer vital support for older and vulnerable people. The hub helps to support healthier communities with a range of supportive services.”

The building works, carried out by Amlwch based contractor Glyn Jones Building Contractors, started in August 2024 and will take up to a year.

The existing community centre will continue to operate during the works, with some adjustments.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

