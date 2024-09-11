Community-owned pub to expand

Bruce Sinclair Local Democracy Reporter

A Pembrokeshire village pub which reopened its doors last year after being bought by the community has now been given permission for a restaurant extension and outdoor seating area.

Last December, the Tafarn Crymych Arms reopened after being closed in September 2021 when its current owners retired and put the pub up for sale.

Crymych Football Club coordinated the community purchase of the historic pub in the heart of the village, with volunteers raising more than £200,000 to buy the pub. They also secured a significant Community Ownership windfall from the UK Government.

A dedicated team had helped with repainting, wiring, moving the furniture and pool table, and sorting all issues ready for reopening.

Challenge

Speaking at the time, former county councillor Cris Tomos who had helped with the purchase process “It is hard to believe that it was just one year ago from now, on December 13, 2022 that the first public meeting took place at the Crymych Market Hall to see if there was any interest within the community to take on the challenge of raising the funds and organising the process of purchasing and reopening the Tafarn Crymych Arms.

“The tremendous support over the following months soon demonstrated that people have missed having the traditional pub at the heart of the village.”

Since that successful reopening, Tafarn Cymunedol Crymych, through agent Harries Planning Design Management, has applied to Pembrokeshire planners for a dining room extension and external seating area.

The scheme was supported by Crymych Community Council which said: “We are pleased to see an application to develop a community resource.”

An officer report for the application said: “The proposed development is to erect a flat roof extension to the front of the building to create a dining room extension and lobby entrance area.

“A formal enclosed seating area which is partially raised would also be created to the front of the public house. The retention of pavement to allow pedestrians to walk across the front of the development, outside of the seating area is to be included within the scheme.”

The application was conditionally approved by Pembrokeshire County Council planners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

