Community project to purchase coastal wholefoods store underway

A new community project to save a coastal village wholefoods store is set to launch, following the successful purchase of its local shop back in 2022.

A public meeting has been scheduled for Thursday 22 February at Newport Boat Club 6.30pm to discuss the purchase of the Wholefood shop in Newport, Pembrokeshire.

Following the successful community purchase of Siop Havards in Newport in November 2022, community visionaries are once again testing the market to see if there is demand and support to save the wholefood store in their rural seaside town.

Volunteers

The new community project is being led by another set of volunteers who have come together out of a desire to save the wholefood shop in Newport.

Many of those on the new community group have noted that Newport would not be the same if its vital wholefood shop were to close.

Similar to Siop Havards, the wholefood store has been for sale for several years and the owners are considering all options when thinking about how to achieve their aim of selling the shop.

The volunteer group has arranged a public meeting to discuss the proposal of bringing the Wholefood store into community ownership and give an open invitation to all those interested in knowing more to attend a public meeting and make your thoughts heard on Thursday the 22nd February at Newport Boat Club 6.30pm.

There is also an option to attend via a Zoom link or in person.

To sign up for a Zoom link, contact [email protected]. Regular updates will be given to those registering on the above email address.

Community solution

The group has been supported by Cris Tomos of PLANED, the charity supporting community share offer in West Wales.

Cris noted: “It is fantastic that the community of Newport once again wish to look at a community solution in retaining important shops and services in the town.”

He added: “The public meeting will allow people to have a full understanding of how a community share offer can be undertaken and how to ensure a social enterprise is developed to ensure that the wholefood shop can run for many more years to come.”

During the meeting, a questionnaire will be distributed asking people if they wish to become involved and then to welcome additional volunteers who can help with the various aspects of the campaign.

