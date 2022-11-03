Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Community projects in Pembrokeshire to receive over £500,000 raised from second home council tax premium

03 Nov 2022 1 minute read
Tenby in Pembrokeshire. Picture by Nessy (CC BY-SA 4.0).

Katy Jenkins, local democracy reporter

More than half a million pounds will be distributed to community projects in the latest round of Enhancing Pembrokeshire grants.

A total of £3,218,433 has been awarded to 185 project since the grant scheme, funded by the second home council tax premium community element, started.

Pembrokeshire County Council’s cabinet will be asked to endorse the recommendations made at last month’s grant panel where 30 applications were considered.

A report to cabinet on Monday, November 7 summarises 26 successful applications at various locations impacted by the tourist industry in Pembrokeshire, and four that were not successful.

October’s total of £630,735 includes grants for Amroth and District Community Association, Cosheston Area Community History Project, Gwyl Fel Na Mai, Manorbier Community Council, Pembroke Cricket Club, Solva Care, Shalom House and Friends of Tenby Greenhill School.

Projects include improvements to community facilities, an outdoor gym, community outreach, outdoor and creative support, volunteer coordinators, community kitchen, play parks and a Welsh language festival.

Andrew Whelan
Andrew Whelan
2 hours ago

That’s good news

Martin price
Martin price
38 minutes ago

I want to thank everyone with a second home in Wales, on behalf of us here in Wales, for providing us with this extra income to help our communities.

we should tax second homes also in Cardiff to get the same benefits.

CapM
CapM
13 seconds ago
Reply to  Martin price

It’s really the politicians who enabled a council tax premium on second homes on be charged that you should take it upon yourself to thank on behalf of us in Cymru.

As far as I know none of owners of these properties made any voluntary additional payment to their council tax before being made to.

