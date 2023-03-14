Community projects receive £346,000 in grants from second homes council tax revenue

Bruce Sinclair, local democracy reporter

Twenty-two community projects in Pembrokeshire are to share in more than £346,000 in grants from second homes council tax revenue.

The 100 per cent council tax premium on second homes in Pembrokeshire will generate circa £5m for 2022- 23, with 25 per cent allocated to the Enhancing Pembrokeshire Grant Scheme.

Since its inception, 17 grant panels have recommended, and Cabinet has awarded a total of £3,077,837.71 to 178 successful Pembrokeshire projects.

The Grant Panel considered 26 applications in its February 2023 meeting, with four not recommended for approval.

The recommendations for approval, covering a diverse range of groups and communities, total £346,602.78.

The applications considered were forwarded to Pembrokeshire County Council’s Cabinet, meeting on Monday, March 13, which approved all those recommended.

Applications getting the thumbs-up include £25,920 for Pembroke Dock-based Pembrokeshire Pride to recruit a community engagement officer.

The role will involve organising events designed by Pembrokeshire Pride in consultation with the LGBTQ+ community and providing signposting/support to LGBTQ+ individuals.

Driver feedback signs

Saundersfoot Community Council will receive £20,991.20 for solar powered electronic driver feedback signs on several of the roads leading into the centre of the village.

Saundersfoot Sports and Social Club will receive £28,248.80 to improve changing room infrastructure to support the development of field sports in Saundersfoot, Amroth, New Hedges, and Kilgetty/Begelly.

Tenby Museum and Arts Gallery gets £7,802.50 to employ a part-time events and education officer, Windswept CIC has been awarded £12,750 to run weekly water sports sessions for 30 pupils of Coastlands Primary School, and St Davids’ Festival of Ideas, a three-day bilingual festival, with national speakers, food, sport and music events will receive £13,404.

Other grants include £5,600 for a play are in Amroth, £17,459 for play equipment in Burton, £1,674 for a project to provide a bench to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the erection of the Clunderwen’s war memorial, £31,040.44 for Caerhys Organic Community Agriculture, £900 for East Williamston Community and Hall Association, £13,520 for the second phase of Llanrhian Connected Community, and £25,389 for renovations at Llanrhian’s Trefin Playpark.

Further grants were: Llanteg Village Hall Association (£16,760) to reduce energy usage and carbon footprint at the hall, play equipment for Marloes Recreation Area (£2,466.40), £27,980 for staffing at Milford Youth Matters’ pop-up shop, £19,248 for Neyland Community Hubs, and £10,100 for a community link officer at Pencaer.

Funding of £17,086.24 will support the reopening of Simpsons Cross Community Centre, and Solva Community Council was awarded £21,328 to upgrade the ‘Gamlin’ play area, while St Nicholas Village Hall Committee receives £10,136, and the Victoria Hall Association £16,799.20 to repair its play area.

At the March 13 Cabinet meeting, Councillor Jon Harvey said: “This is all about community; this scheme again just shows how communities can get involved.”

Councillor Rhys Sinnett added: “They are projects that are important to their communities, it’s been an extremely successful scheme throughout its lifespan.”

