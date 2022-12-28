Community projects to benefit from extra Welsh Government funding

Community projects which have gone over budget are set to benefit from extra Welsh Government funding.

Community facilities across Wales will be given what the government calls “crucial” additional funding that will enable refurbishment works to be completed.

Welsh Government say some projects have gone over budget because of the rising costs of building supplies.

The larger projects that will benefit from an extra £50,000 include the New Life Church in Cardigan which needs new windows. The same amount goes to the Tabernacl in Bethesda, Gwynedd which is being turned into an arts, dance and music workshop. Whilst £87,100 will be given towards refurbishing a community hub at Hirwaun YMCA in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

In total 15 projects are receiving funding totalling £467,000 in this round of the Community Facilities Programme.

Welsh Government says the programme funds the purchase and improvement of facilities which provide opportunities for local people to improve their day to day lives.

Transformative

Sue Lewis, the leading project officer on Aberporth Village Hall in Ceredigion, where work includes rebuilding one property and modernising and refurbishing an adjoining building, said they were hoping to be finished in time for Christmas next year.

“This funding has basically made the difference between the project happening or not,” she said.

“It’s going to completely transform our community. When it’s finished, we will have this focal point in the village. It will be a warm and welcoming community hub that everyone can use.”

Minister for Social Justice Jane Hutt said: “This additional funding is crucial to allow these larger projects to be completed so they can benefit communities across Wales.

She added: Due to rising costs for materials they have seen their budgets squeezed as they neared completion. They wouldn’t have been able to carry out essential works like roof repairs, new windows and energy saving improvements if it wasn’t for our Community Facilities Programme.

